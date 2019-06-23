Lory Meagher Cup Final

Watch | Leitrim captain Declan Molloy delivers memorable speech after Lory Meagher Cup final victory

"Am I dreaming or am I awake? Finally, to get up the steps of the Hogan is absolutely unbelievable for Leitrim hurling"

Victorious Leitrim captain Declan Molloy gave a speech to remember after leading Leitrim to victory in yesterday's Lory Meagher Cup final.

Extra-time was needed to separate Leitrim and Lancashire before the green and gold triumphed on a scoreline of 2-23 to 2-22.

There was widespread praise for the victorious Leitrim team on social media and they received a terrific ovation when they were introduced to the crowd at half-time in yesterday's All-Ireland football championship qualifier between Leitrim and Clare.

As you might expect there will be much reaction, pictures and analysis from yesterday's match in Croke Park in Wednesday's Leitrim Observer.

