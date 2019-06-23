Watch | Leitrim captain Declan Molloy delivers memorable speech after Lory Meagher Cup final victory

Victorious Leitrim captain Declan Molloy gave a speech to remember after leading Leitrim to victory in yesterday's Lory Meagher Cup final.

Extra-time was needed to separate Leitrim and Lancashire before the green and gold triumphed on a scoreline of 2-23 to 2-22.

There was widespread praise for the victorious Leitrim team on social media and they received a terrific ovation when they were introduced to the crowd at half-time in yesterday's All-Ireland football championship qualifier between Leitrim and Clare.

Leitrim Hurlers in Carrick https://t.co/o4vRweZoAY — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) June 22, 2019

Delighted for Leitrim’s captain Decky Molloy. Congratulations and well done. — Alan Wiley (@Wiley9Alan) June 22, 2019

Huge reception for the Leitrim hurlers with the Lory Meagher Cup at half-time in the football qualifier game between Leitrim and Clare #gaa pic.twitter.com/i7HbDzo7GR June 22, 2019

Leitrim hurlers got a brilliant reception at HT in Carrick on Shannon last night after their Lory Meagher win. You could see how much it meant to them to be lifting silverware to their own people, and it didn’t matter what level it was at. — Derrick Lynch (@DLynchSport) June 23, 2019

