14 Dec 2021

WATCH: Lynsey's Christmas wish: Una Healy urges people to help Longford mum get to Mexico safely for treatment

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Singer and TV presenter Una Healy is urging people to help her friend Lynsey Bennett as 'she needs to find a safe way to get back over to Mexico for treatment'.

In her latest update, brave Longford mum of two Lynsey explains that Pembro on its own as a drug is officially not working and how getting back to Mexico, her healing place, is a priority. 

She can't make the trip by plane, so Lynsey is appealing to anyone that has fishing trawler, freight ship or yacht, that if they can help with any part of the trip she 'would be endlessly grateful'. 

