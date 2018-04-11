Discover the best of what Leitrim has to offer with a Slow Adventure

Those of us lucky enough to refer to Co Leitrim as home are all to aware of what the county has to offer in terms of its natural beauty and Leitrim Tourism are hoping to spread that message even further by marketing Leitrim as a destination for a 'Slow Adventure'.

Slow adventure is all about creating inspiring connections with the outdoors. A chance to explore and engage with wild, open and natural places.

The Slow Adventures website describes the concept of a slow adventure as "Bringing together people who enjoy displaying their sense of place with visitors by sharing: Traditional skills; Local knowledge; Story telling and spending time together in nature.

Each slow adventure has been crafted to offer unique experiences by working with carefully selected people and businesses.



Read Also:

Kabosh Theatre Company to present Green & Blue, the story of those who patrolled the border