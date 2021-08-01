Virtual Fleadh Cheoil straight to your home

Fleadhfest - a virtual Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann - will take place in Sligo between 1st-9th August, streaming concerts, sessions, competitions and other elements central to the Fleadh Cheoil, and all free to air via Fleadhfest.ie.
The promotional video features the melody of the traditional song ’The Minstrel Boy’ composed by Thomas Moore in memory of those who died during the Irish Rebellion of 1798.
Guitarist Séamie O'Dowd and keyboard player Kieran Quinn give the old song a new treatment, and they have written new lyrics, an acknowledgement of these really tough times, also have a positive message and an uplifting section towards the end.
We hope you enjoy it, and remember to share this video with your friends and to return to Fleadhfest online between August 1st - 9th 2021 for music with Dervish, Téada, Mairtín O'Connor Trio, Moxie, the Knocknashee Céilí Band, and many others, all FREE TO AIR!
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.