Gallery | A night to say thanks at Leitrim GAA Centre of Excellence

Those who have helping to support the various Leitrim GAA teams were invited to a night of appreciation at the County's centre of Excellence in Annaduff recently where they got to see exactly where their money is going.

Comemnting on the purpose of the night Leitrim County Board Chairman Terence Boyle said, “It was a night to show appreciation to our sponsors. We have a huge amount of sponsors at different levels as you can imagine and it was a night to bring them to Annaduff to show them what it is all about.

“We have all our coaches here and the senior team out training on the field. It was just an opportunity to show a bit of appreciation and to show them that their sponsorship is going to a good cause and that it is very much appreciated.”

Terence was rightly proud of the wonderful asset that is the centre of excellence and he was delighted to have the opportunity to offer the various sponsors a tour of the facility.

“This is a first class facility here in Annaduff. For a lot of our sponsors that came here tonight it was the first time they ever stood foot in the place and it was great from that point of view that they can see where all our begging is going towards.

“It is going towards the upkeep of this facility and also Pairc Sean MacDiarmada and the development of all of our players.”

Looking ahead to the coming year Terence believes it will be a good one for Leitrim supporters.

“I’m very optimistic and positive about 2019. We have a new senior team management in place and a new sponsor involved and it augurs well for next year. I do believe 2019 will be a very good year for Leitrim.”

Leitrim senior team manager Terry Hyland was also in attendance on the night and while it is still early days in his reign he said, “We’re settling in very well and we have been made very welcome by the people around here. I think Larry Cunningham was right when he sung the song about lovely Leitrim.

“We have had a great response from the lads. We have only a few training sessions under our belts but we are going well.”

When asked if he was optimistic about the year ahead Terry said being optimistic is essential.

“You have to be optimistic in life about everything. If we get people in who are willing and wanting to play for Leitrim and willing to put in the hard they’ll get the gains and the rewards and it is up to me and the guys that are with me to facilitate that.”

