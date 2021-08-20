20/08/2021

Search our Archive

Course for Leitrim businesses on the implications of customs for trading

More than 150 participants from Donegal in "Clear Customs" training to date

Reporter:

news reporter

Local business enterprises in Leitrim are encouraged to consider participating in a course on the implications of customs for trading and other operational matters, which have changed following Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Leitrim is promoting the customs course, which will take place on Tuesday, September 7 and Thursday, September 9 from 9.30am to 12.30am each morning.

Local businesses will develop a “greater understanding of areas such as tariffs, (and) rules of origin and declaration procedures.”

The Irish Exporters Association’s Michael Tracey will deliver the five module customs course. The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Leitrim explains that “this (customs course) will cover the essentials of import and export customs compliance with a particular focus on Post-Brexit trade between Ireland and the UK.”

All local business enterprises that wish to participate are advised the online link to sign up for it is – https://bit.ly/3iDlTU6

    © 2021 Iconic Media