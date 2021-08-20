Course for Leitrim businesses on the implications of customs for trading

Local business enterprises in Leitrim are encouraged to consider participating in a course on the implications of customs for trading and other operational matters, which have changed following Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.
The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Leitrim is promoting the customs course, which will take place on Tuesday, September 7 and Thursday, September 9 from 9.30am to 12.30am each morning.
Local businesses will develop a “greater understanding of areas such as tariffs, (and) rules of origin and declaration procedures.”
The Irish Exporters Association’s Michael Tracey will deliver the five module customs course. The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Leitrim explains that “this (customs course) will cover the essentials of import and export customs compliance with a particular focus on Post-Brexit trade between Ireland and the UK.”
All local business enterprises that wish to participate are advised the online link to sign up for it is – https://bit.ly/3iDlTU6
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.