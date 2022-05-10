Public transport fares reduced in Leitrim

Reduced public transport fares 'will put money back into people's pockets' - Ryan
Public transport fares have been reduced by 20% until the end of the year, marking the first national fare reduction for Ireland’s public transport in 75 years.
This week the reduction applies to the Sligo - Dublin train service, Bus Eireann and Local Link services.
The Government has also implemented a 50% reduction in national fares for all adults aged 19 to 23.
The plan to cut fares was announced by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan in February and was among the measures included in the Government’s package to reduce the cost of living.
Mr Ryan and National Transport Authority chief executive Anne Graham said it was hoped the reduction would encourage more people to use public transport.
Ms Graham said: “In the first three weeks of the 20% discount being available on Bus Eireann services, passenger journeys have climbed by nearly 10% in the regional cities, with Galway and Limerick now ahead of pre-Covid levels.”
