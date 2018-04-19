Carrigallen's Barry Sheridan will represent Leitrim at Mr Personality Festival

Barry Sheridan, Carrigallen Macra, will represent Leitrim at the 13th Annual Mr Personality Festival which is being organised by Kilkenny Macra na Feirme. This will take place from April 20 to 22 in the Springhill Court Hotel.



Barry (25), is a farmer and agri co-op worker from the Carrigallen club. His hobbies and interests include having a few quiet pints with the boys when he is meant to be in other places. Barry believes he will make a good representative for Leitrim because he has good people skills and is a good community person. He loves a new challenge.



Contestants will arrive at the Springhill Court Hotel with on-stage interviews starting at 9pm.



Barry will have an early start on Saturday morning as contestant challenges will take place at 9.30am. Following the activity each contestant will be interviewed by the judges. Then on Saturday evening the Informal Banquet will take place starting at 7:45pm. The 2018 Mr Personality will be announced at about midnight.



Tickets for the banquet are sold out but tickets are still available for the Restaurant and can be booked by contacting Kerry in the Springhill Court Hotel on (056) 7721122.



This year Macra members can again avail of an exclusive offer whereby a weekend afters ticket can be purchased for €20.



On Sunday, April 22 the National Volleyball Finals sponsored by the National Dairy Council will be held in The Watershed Kilkenny, making Kilkenny the place to be this weekend. Further information is available by contacting Festival Chair, Liam Comerford, on 086 4040682 or checking out the website: www.mrpersonality.ie

