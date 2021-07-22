Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Another respite house badly needed in Leitrim

Leitrim councillors are supporting Cllr Paddy O’Rourke in his bid to push the HSE to open a respite house in South Leitrim.

There is already one respite facility located at Tullaghan.

Cllr O'Rourke said Leitrim County Council need to push the HSE “in regard to their plans to provide respite services for people with disabilities in the south of the county, the current arrangement whereby those needing respite must travel to Tullaghan in the extreme north of the county is not adequate given the distance involved, with many families reluctant to have their family members go so far from home in case any issues should arise.
“Leaving aside the current difficulties associated with the pandemic, families have not had respite for very long periods and we have to have a solution.”


Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn agreed and said people caring for those with high dependency needs need to be prioritised.
Cllr Justin Warnock supported the call but added “I wouldn’t like to see the place in Tullaghan closed.” This was also supported.

Answering a question in the Dáil last week about respite services in this region, Fine Gael Deputy Anne Rabbitte stated, “A review was carried out of respite services in the CHO 1 area.” This area covers Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim.
According to Deputy Rabbitte it was determined as part of the review that another respite centre would not be opened in Donegal.
Instead, “a respite house is being placed in the Sligo and Leitrim area for children with disabilities. This is to ensure the CHO area in its entirety has a decent complement of respite to support the families.” The Leitrim Observer contacted the HSE for the location and details of this new respite centre but no information had been supplied.

