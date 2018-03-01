Leitrim deaths - Thursday, March 1, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Donohoe, (née Tighe), Esker, Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Donohoe (née Tighe), Esker, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday, 28th of February, 2018 peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband John Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her family, her son Aidan, daughters Selene, Karen and Anita, son-in-law Jody, daughter-in-law Eileen, grandchildren Cian, Brian and Cathal, sisters Teresa, Bernie and Margaret, brothers Frank, Sean, Noel and Gerry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at her residence on Thursday (1st March) from 12 noon and on Friday (2nd March) from 12.00pm - 3.00pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial to the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to The North West Hospice c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. Please note house private from 3.00pm on Friday please.

John Christie, St. Ronan's Park, Arigna, Co Roscommon



John Christie, St. Ronan’s Park, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. February 28th 2018. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his sister Mary. John (Johnnie) will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by by his loving brother-in-law Francie Mc Grath, Newtownforbes, nieces Orla and Deirdre, nephews Colm, Ciaran and John, extended family and friends. Due to deteriorating weather conditions in this area it is necessary to postpone funeral today. New arrangements will be announced at the earliest opportunity.

Thomas McKenna, Cartron, Lough Allen, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon

The death has occured unexpectedly of Thomas McKenna, Cartron, Lough Allen, Carrick on Shannon, Co.Roscommon. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Connie, brother Gabriel, niece Michelle, sisters-in-Law, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at his late residence on Wednesday from 3pm until 9pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal today, Thursday to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Tarmon at 11.50am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial to follow in Curragh's Cemetery.



Pat Clarke Castle Street, Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. Sadly missed by his cousins, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Thursday (1st March) at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Elphin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.