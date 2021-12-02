Christmas is a busy time to introduce a new dog says Leitrim Animal Welfare

Doug from Leitrim Animal Welfare
Leitrim Animal Welfare Shelter will be closed from December 17 - January 7.
"We do this every year as we find Christmas is a busy time in the household to introduce a new member.
You can still meet dogs and reserve them (appointment only - contact us with any questions ) but the dogs will not be going to their new homes until the Christmas celebrations have died down."
The shelter is still open 7 days a week and will be here all over the Christmas period to find them homes, get them neutered, vaccinated and prepared for homes come January 7.
**Please note, we will obviously be lenient on the dates if a dog is already set to go and would not be stressed in a rehoming process - we are not going to deny the dog a home environment if we find he/she won't be stressed**
For more information visit: https://leitrimanimalwelfare.weebly.com/
Call: 0719648300.
