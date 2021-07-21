HSE release latest figures for Leitrim test centre

The HSE is extending the opening hours for the Covid test centre in Leitrim, based in Carrick-on-Shannon, due to a high demand.
In a seven day period from July 13 to July 19 inclusive, which includes two days when the centre was closed, 363 people attended for a test. This number varied from day to day with the lowest at 47 and the highest at 114 (which is the latest daily figure ).
From July 1 to July 18 Leitrim and West Cavan recorded 65 cases of Covid while the North West region comprising of Leitrim/West Cavan, Donegal and Sligo had 1,521 confirmed cases.
With this rise in figures within in the county Emma Ball, General Manager, Primary Care Division, Sligo, Leitrim and West Cavan said: “The HSE in Sligo/ Leitrim has responded to the recent increased demand for Covid-19 testing by reviewing capacity and staffing at our testing centres which has allowed us to increase opening times to full day service this week.
“Testing remains a key tool in the prevention of Covid spread in the community.”
The centre located at the North-West Business and Tech Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, will remain a Monday to Friday service with reviewed clinic times of 10am to 12pm for the “walk-in” clinic and from 1.30pm to 4.30pm a referral appointment clinic will be operational.
