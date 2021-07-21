Search our Archive

21/07/2021

HSE release latest figures for Leitrim test centre

No appointment required at South Tipperary Covid-19 test centre until further notice

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

The HSE is extending the opening hours for the Covid test centre in Leitrim, based in Carrick-on-Shannon, due to a high demand.

In a seven day period from July 13 to July 19 inclusive, which includes two days when the centre was closed, 363 people attended for a test. This number varied from day to day with the lowest at 47 and the highest at 114 (which is the latest daily figure ).

From July 1 to July 18 Leitrim and West Cavan recorded 65 cases of Covid while the North West region comprising of Leitrim/West Cavan, Donegal and Sligo had 1,521 confirmed cases.

With this rise in figures within in the county Emma Ball, General Manager, Primary Care Division, Sligo, Leitrim and West Cavan said: “The HSE in Sligo/ Leitrim has responded to the recent increased demand for Covid-19 testing by reviewing capacity and staffing at our testing centres which has allowed us to increase opening times to full day service this week.
“Testing remains a key tool in the prevention of Covid spread in the community.”

Temperatures set to hit 30C in Leitrim, Sligo, Roscommon and Cavan today

The centre located at the North-West Business and Tech Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, will remain a Monday to Friday service with reviewed clinic times of 10am to 12pm for the “walk-in” clinic and from 1.30pm to 4.30pm a referral appointment clinic will be operational.

Waterways Ireland warns against swimming at number of Leitrim lakes and coves

Upgrade needed on Leitrim's silk road

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie