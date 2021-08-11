160 Covid infections in Leitrim in two weeks up to August 2nd

160 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Leitrim in the two weeks up to August 2, according to figures released by the HSE.

There is a delay in the release of local figures for infections but the latest available show that all three local electoral areas in Leitrim have 14-day-incidence rates higher than the national average.

It is important to bear in mind Leitrim's small population does impact incidence rate figures when comparing them to national rates, however infections have risen across all three electoral areas in recent weeks.

In Ballinamore local electoral area which includes the towns of Carrigallen, Drumshanbo and Ballinamore, the current 14-Day incidence rate is 578 per 100,000 of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-day period up until August 2 was 57.

The Carrick-on-Shannon local electoral area covering towns and villages such as Dromod, Mohill and Carrick-on-Shannon had a 14-day incidence rate of 528.1 per 100,000 of the population. The total number of confirmed cases local electoral area over the two week period to August 2 was 60.

In the Manorhamilton electoral area which covers Drumkeerin, Dromahair, Manorhamilton right up to Kinlough, the 14-day incidence rate was 397.4 per 100,000 of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the electoral area over the 14-day period up until August 2 was 43.

Get tested

If you are a close contact of a Covid-19 case or have symptoms you should avail of a free Covid–19 test.

Testing Centre opening hours vary - walk in times are listed on www.hse.ie. If you cannot attend during these times you can book online for an appointment.

Out of Hours GP services do not provide Covid-19 testing, however patients can proceed through the out of hours GP triage system and will be referred to the local test centre for a test appointment during opening hours.