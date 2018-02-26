Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, February 26, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Teresa McPartlin, Toam, Blacklion, Cavan



Requiem Mass today, Monday, at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery.

Luke McCormack, Ballinafad, Boyle, Sligo



Sadly missed by his son Patrick, daughters Philomena, Patricia and Anna, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Martha (U.S.A.), sons in law, daughter in law, family and friends. Reposing at his residence on Monday evening, arriving at Ballinafad Church at 7.30pm. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 1pm with funeral afterwards to Aughanagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Team, Mayo/Roscommon Hospice c/o Mahon's Funeral Undertakers, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Michael Bohan, Drogheda, Co. Louth / Cloone, Co. Leitrim

Michael Bohan, Forest Hill, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly of Clooneen, Cloone, Co. Leitrim on Friday, 23rd February, 2018. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Former Chief Superintendent of An Garda Siochána, beloved husband of the late Nancy. Sadly missed by his loving sons John and Michael, daughters Anne, Gretta and Breeda, sons in law John, Bobby and James, daughters in law Eliane and Alison, grandchildren Robert, Emma and Naoimh, great grandchildren Onique, Margot and Tiffany-Rose, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am, arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Thomas (Tommie) Cassidy, Belle Harbor, New York and Blacklion, Co. Cavan

Thomas (Tommie) Cassidy, age 87, of Belle Harbor, New York, entered eternal life on February 22, 2018. He is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Sheila who died in June. Tommie will be lovingly remembered by his devoted daughters; Mary Theresa Kennedy (David “Dave"); Veronica Marie Barry (John “Jay”); Sheila Cassidy, and his cherished grandchildren, Christina, Patrick, Kiera, Cassidy, Clare, Michael and Julia. Tommie is survived by his sister, Lena Bannon, cousin, Seamus “Jimmy” McGirr, sisters-in-law Ann Kirby, Pauline Kirby and brother-in-law Joseph Kirby. He is predeceased by sisters Mary, Bridie and Betty, brothers, Edward and Patrick, and nephew, Sean Kirby. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by many friends and neighbours who remember him riding his bike on the boardwalk, his friendly smile and witty conversations.

Tommie immigrated to Rockaway Beach, New York in 1959. He married Sheila Kirby on October 29, 1966, at St. Francis de Sales in Belle Harbor. Over the years, he enjoyed frequent visits home to visit his family and to go fly-fishing on Garvagh Lough, Blacklion. A selfless, loving, and hard-working husband, father and grandfather, Tommie had a genuine gift for making everyone feel welcome. Known for his storytelling and excellent cooking, Tommie, would invite friends, new and old, to stop by for a visit or spend a day at the beach, only to surprise them with a spectacular meal. He was a voracious reader and a wealth of information. He loved music, and was an excellent singer, who - even on his final day - could be heard singing, “Under the Boardwalk.” He was a very humble and devout Catholic, who served as an usher in St. Francis de Sales.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, February 26 at 9:45 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales R.C. Church 129-16 Rockaway Beach Blvd, Belle Harbor, NY 11694, 718-634-6464. Interment will follow Mass, Calvary Cemetery 4902 Laurel Hill Blvd. Woodside, NY, 11377.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online or by mail directed to St. Francis Hospital Foundation at 100 Port Washington Blvd. Roslyn, NY 11576. Call (516) 563-7950 for more information.

Bernie (Bernadette) Giblin (née Casey), Malahide, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Bernie Giblin (Bernadette), nee Casey, Malahide, Co. Dublin and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon on 22nd February 2018 (suddenly) at home. Loving wife of the late Donal. Bernie will be sadly missed by her children Declan, Marie and Deirdre, daughter-in-law Deborah, sons-in-law Joe and Gary, grandchildren Philip, Owen, Mark, Ronan, Luke and Kate, great grandchild Georgie, sisters Teresa, Marie and Ida, brother Billy, sisters-in-law Nance and Eithne, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Monday morning to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide arriving for 10 o'clock Funeral Mass followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Enquiries to Stafford's Portmarnock 01 8462620.

May they all Rest in Peace.