Leitrim deaths - March 27, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Julia Mulvey (née Fahy), Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Portumna, Co Galway



The death has occurred of Julia Mulvey (nee Fahy) 6 Rockwell Park, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly Portumna, Co Galway, on Monday 26th March 2018 peacefully at her residence in her 92nd year. Pre-deceased by her husband, Bob. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by her family, her son Robert, Carrick-on-Shannon, daughters Mary Kellett, Ballinamore, Geraldine Furniss, Scramogue, daughter-in-law Rosaleen, son-in-law Martin, her five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, her sister Rosie Darcy, Portumna, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her residence today, Tuesday, 27th March from 3pm - 9pm and on Wednesday 28th March from 3pm - 9pm. Funeral mass on Thursday 29th March at 2pm in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, with burial afterwards in New Cemetery. House private on Thursday morning please.

Nancy Mitchell (née Mitchell), Trean, Mohill, Co Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim



The death has occured of Nancy Mitchell nee Mitchell, Trean, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Monday, 26th March, 2018 peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Willie and her son Pete. Deeply regreted and sadly missed by her family; Margaret, Helen, Anne, Gerry and Olive, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Monday (26th March) from 6pm to 10pm and on Tuesday from 11am to 4pm with removal to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh on Tuesday evening at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards to Gortletteragh Cemetery. No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The North West Hospice c/o Johnny McKiernan, Funeral Director or any family member.

Larry McCauley, Derrylahan, Glangevlin, Co Cavan / Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



Larry McCauley, Derrylahan, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan and 10 Árus Breffni, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at North West Hospice. Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin for 8pm today, Tuesday, with Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House is strictly private at all times please. May He Rest in Peace.

Tommy Deehan, Slattamore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon



Tommy Deehan, Slattamore, Rooskey, Co Roscommon 25th March 2018 peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of St. Coman's Ward, Roscommon University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Alice and grandson Sean. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughters Margaret (Dublin), Mary Kelly (Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare), Carmel Linehan (Whitechurch, Cork) and son Tommy, sons-in-law Joe Kelly, Seamus Linehan, daughter-in-law Eileen, grandchildren, sisters Mary Jane Crean (Birmingham), Ellie Maguire (Cavan), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing at his home today, Tuesday, March 27th from 2pm and Wednesday from 2pm - 6pm, with removal to St Anne’s Church, Slatta arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 29th at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Family time from 6pm on Wednesday.

Bernadette Reynolds (née McIntyre), Carrigard House, Boyle, Roscommon / Mohill, Leitrim

Bernadette Reynolds (nee McIntyre) Carrigard House, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and Cattan, Cornageeha, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, March 25th 2018, peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents, Paddy and Rose McIntyre. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Frank, children Paul, Frank jnr, Michelle and Shane, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal this morning, Tuesday to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, to arrive for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan. House Private, please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo.

Tom P. McLoughlin, Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon and Luton, UK

Tom P. McLoughlin, Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon and Luton, UK, on Sunday, March 18, 2018, Loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. He will be sadly missed but fondly remembered. Removal will be leaving from T&E Neville, Marsh Road on April 12 at 5.55pm to St. Margaret's Church, Bolingbroke Road, Luton for 6.30pm and Mass will be at 7pm. Tom's funeral service will be held on Friday, April 13 at 10am in St. Margaret's Church. May he rest in eternal peace.

Mary McGurrin (née Cullen), Corthoon, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary McGurrin (nee Cullen), Corthoon, Manorhamilton and formerly of Stranagress, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim. Peacefully at her home on Saturday 24th March in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband John and her daughter Teresa. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, by her sister Rita (USA), extended family, neighbours and large circle of friends. Funeral Mass today, Tuesday, at 11.30am in St Aidan's Church, Ballaghameehan followed by burial in St Aidan's Cemetery, Rossinver. Family flowers only please.

Barry John Fox, Omagh, Co Tyrone / Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

The death has occurred of Barry John Fox, 17 Ballygowans Road, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Reposing at the residence of Peggy Eager, Portnason, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, today, Tuesday, from 11am until 11pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, with Mass of the resurrection at 11am. Private cremation to follow. No flowers Please. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Multiple Myeloma Research, Bridgewater suite city hospital c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

May they all Rest in Peace.

