Leitrim deaths - April 5, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Bridie Prior, Wilfield Road, Sandymount, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim



Rormerly of Camagh, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Funeral Arrangements Later

Susan Cox, Fenagh, Leitrim / Finglas, Dublin



Cox, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim and late of Finglas, Dublin 11. April 2nd, 2018, suddenly at St. James' Hospital, Dublin, Susan, beloved wife of Diego and loving mother to Anna and Sean. Susan will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughter, son, mother Patty, brothers Bill and Christy, nieces Liza and Sofia, nephews Stephen and Luca, sisters-in-law Barbara and Niamh, brothers-in-law Fulvio and Gabriele, extended family and friends. Reposing at The Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road West on Friday with family in attendance from 4pm untill 6pm. Cremation on Saturday in Glasnevin Crematorium at 1pm.

Eugene McManus, Owencam, Corlough, Cavan



Eugene McManus, Owencam Corlough Co. Cavan April 2nd 2018 at Lisdarn unit for the elderly, Cavan. Reposing at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law,grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives & friends. Funeral Mass today, Thursday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Corlough. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

Stephen McCaffrey, Tullyveela, Corlough, Cavan / Galway City, Galway



He will be sadly missed by his son Luke and daughter Sharon, his father Petie, brothers P.J., Kieran, Paul and Patrick, sister Annamarie, aunts, uncle, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at the residence of his father Petie at Tullyveela, Corlough, (Co. Cavan) today, Thursday from 12 noon until 5pm. Family time thereafter. Removal on Thursday evening arriving to St. Patrick's Church, Corlough at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery, Corraleehan.

Patrick McPartlin, Gubaveeney, Blacklion, Cavan



Patrick McPartlin known as Paddy Pat recently pre-deceased by his beloved wife Alice and brother of Nancy, Coventry, England who died on Wednesday 4th April. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons PJ,Kevin,Sean and Michael his daughter Bernadette, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Thursday from 1pm until 10pm and Friday from 12 until 4pm. Removal on Friday evening to arrive at the Church of The Immaculate Conception Doobally, Dowra, Co Cavan for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 o'clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please on Friday from 4pm.

Frank Murray, Foxrock, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Former Secretary General to the Government and Commissioner ICLVR. Unexpectedly at home on 31st March 2018. Beloved husband of Maureen (née Kavanagh) and father of Geraldine, Ciara, Paul, Catherine and remembering baby Mary. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Hugh, Conor, David, Lauren, Laura, Dylan and Adam, daughter-in-law Jennifer, sons-in-law Brian, John and Ronan, his sisters Rita and Patricia and brother Jerry, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbours. Removal today, Thursday 5th April to The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon Friday followed by burial in Dean’s Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent De Paul. House private please



Margaret McGarry (née Diffley) Farnaught, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death has occured of Margaret McGarry nee Diffley late of Farnaught, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Tuesday 3rd of April, 2018 in the compassionate care of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey in her 86th year. Predeceased by her husband Bill. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Marie, Clare and Shelia, son; Gerry, sister; Sr. Corona (South Africa), brother; Jim, daughter-in-law; Josephine, sons-in-law; Jeff, Padraig and Bryan, sister-in-law; Imelda, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass this morning, Thursday (5th April) at 11.00am in St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh with burial afterwards in Gortletteragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Pallative Care Services care of any family member.

Mary B McLoughlin Rathina, Lisserlough, Boyle, Sligo

Peacefully at St.Attracts Nursing Home, Charlestown. Predeceased by her brother Kevin, sadly missed by her cousins, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Reposing in Mahons Funeral Home, Boyle, today, Thursday from 11am until 12pm, with removal to St.Attracta's Church,Killaraght arriving for mass of Christian burial at 12.30 pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Pat McGriskin, Kiltyclogher, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Pat McGriskin, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Funeral Masstoday, Thursday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher. Burial afterwards to adjoining Cemetery.

Sean Gallagher, Derrynahinch, Tarmon, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occured at Sligo University Hospital of Sean Gallagher, Derrynahinch, Tarmon, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Valerie; son Daniel; sister Ann; brothers Peter, Gerry, Joe and Vincent; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law; aunt; nieces; nephews; relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. . Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin at 12pm. House private at all times, please. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu to I.C.U. Patients Comfort Fund, Sligo University Hospital.

Derek Matthews, Boyle, Roscommon / Ballyfermot, Dublin

Matthews, Derek (Boyle, Co Roscommon and formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin 10). 30th March 2018, (peacefully) at home. Beloved son of Bridget and George; very sadly missed by his children Nicola, Daniel, Nathan and Graham, their mum Jackie grandchildren and partner Caroline; loving brother of Paul, Linda, George, Ian, Tomas and Mark, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10 o'c to the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Ballyfermot for Funeral Mass followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium.

Rose (Rose Ellen) Sheridan (née Sheridan), John McCormack Avenue, Walkinstown, Dublin / Arva, Cavan

Sheridan (née Sheridan), Rose (Rose Ellen) (John McCormack Avenue, Walkinstown and formerly of Cordownan, Arva, Co. Cavan) - April 2, 2018 (peacefully), in her 95th year, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. James’s Hospital; beloved wife of John Joe and loving mam of Carmel, Annette, Rosaleen, Eileen and Rita; sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons-in-law, her 9 grandchildren and her 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Christina, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.Funeral Mass today, Thursday at 11am in Church of the Assumption, Walkinstown and afterwards for burial in Palmerstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to The LauraLynn Foundation. Donation box in church. House private, please.

Margaret O'Brien (née McHugh), Glassdrummond, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim / Youghal, Co Cork

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Brien (nee McHugh), Youghal, Co. Cork and formerly of Glassdrummond, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, sons Dermot, Declan and Frankie, brother John (Sligo), sisters Kathleen (known as Lally), (McTernan) and Lisha (Simpson), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass today, Thursday at 10.30am in St Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.