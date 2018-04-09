Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, April 9, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Kathleen Brady, nee Hamilton, Alexandra Road, Warlingham, Surrey, and formerly Derrybrisk, Dromahair, Co. Letrim. Sister of Tommy Hamilton, Mullinskeagh, Dromahair and the late Michael Hamilton, Rose Hill, Sligo. Reposing at the Nazareth House Chapel from 6.30pm on Tuesday with removal at 7.45pm to Killenummery Church, to arrive at 8.30pm. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon on Wednesday, burial to follow in the UK. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Nazareth House Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Seamus Feehily and Sons, Funeral Directors, Pearse Road Sligo.

Martin (nee Kelly), Eileen predeceased by her husband Anthony and her infant son Kieran. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Surrounded by her loving family, sadly missed by her children, John, Tony, Mary (Donagher), Pauline (Ferguson) and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her residence "Rockhill" Carrick Road, Boyle on Tuesday from 2-6pm with removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Assylin Cemetery.

Beirne - (Clooneen, Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon) April 8th, 2018 (Peacefully) at University Hospital, Roscommon, Kieran. Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret. Deeply mourned by his heartbroken family sons Declan, John, Brendan and Kieran Martin, daughter Mary (Moran), sister Mary (Harrington), grandchildren Dylan, Rachel, Kylie and Michaela, Leanne, Ella and Zara, Rebecca, Katie and Jack, son-in-law Finbar, daughters-in-law Rosemary and Edel, Declan's partner Olivia, Kieran Martin's partner Jennifer, sister-in-law Patricia, nieces Carmel and Irene, relatives, neighbours and friends. Kieran will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Frenchpark, on Monday evening from 5.30pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Bridget's Church, Breedogue, arriving at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by interment in Killaraght Old Cemetery.