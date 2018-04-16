Leitrim deaths - April 16, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Shay (Shane) Reynolds, Clooncolry, Dromod, Co Leitrim



Shay (Shane) Reynolds, Clooncolry, Dromod, Co. Leitrim, April 15th 2018 following a short illness at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, predeceased by his parents Jim and Dolly, his brother Gerry and his son Kevin, sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, sons Cathal and John, son in law Simon, daughter in law Nicola, grandson Kian, granddaughter Laila, sisters Maureen Hanley (Strokestown) and Betty Murray (Greystones) brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many, many friends. Reposing at his home Tuesday from 2 until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Cloonturk, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to M.R.I. Scanner Fund at Regional Hospital, Mullingar c/o McGowan Funeral Directors (donation box in church).

Liam Farrell, The Curries, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon

Liam Farrell, The Curries, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, 14th April, 2018, peacefully at his residence, Predeceased by his son Aidan. Sadly missed by his wife Martha, daughter Caroline, son-in-law Peter, grandsons Fiachra and Padraic, sister Theresa, brother Vincent, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass Monday in St. Brigid's Church, Dangan, 16th April, at 12pm and burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

Hilda McWeeney - Cloone Road, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Hilda McWeeney (nee Naylor) Cloone Road, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Park Road, Longford Town. On Saturday, 14th April 2018. Peacefully following a short illness. Predeceased by her sister Nuala and her brother Harold. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, children Danny, Sharon and Frank, sisters Mona, Leslie, Edwin, Hazel, and Olivia, grandchildren Niamh, Ava, Anthony, Tristan and Darragh, son in law Tony, daughters in law Cynthia and Sandra, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence today, Sunday, from 2pm to 7pm. Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, on Monday morning for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private at all other times. Donations if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Cathal Devaney - Croghan, Co. Roscommon

Cathal Devaney, Derrylow, Croghan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, 14th April, 2018, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. Predeceased by his father Charles Luke, mother Winifred Kate and sister Angela. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anna, daughters Fiona and Joyce, sons Charlie and Shane, sisters Mary, Christina and Emily, brother Padraig, daughters-in-law Mandy and Sineád, Steve, his son-in-law Tony, Ryan and his 11 grandchildren, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Rest in Peace. Removal today, Monday, 16 April, arriving to St Michael's church Croghan for 2pm funeral mass with burial immediately afterwards to Ardcarne cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the North West Hospice.

Bridie (Bríd) Prior, Wilfield Road, Sandymount, Dublin / Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

Formerly of Camagh, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim on Monday, April 2, 2018. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier St., Dublin, on Tuesday, April 17th from 5pm until 6.30pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s, Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, on Wednesday morning, April 18th, at 10am with burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (arriving approx. 3.30pm).

May they all Rest in Peace.