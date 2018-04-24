Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, April 24, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Michael (Micky) Cronogue, Viewmount, Dublin Rd, Longford Town, Longford



Formerly of Granard, Co. Longford. Predeacesed by his brothers Matt, Jimmy and Johnny, sisters Julia and Maureen, nieces Noreen and Jane. Peacefully in Tallaght Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family. Micky will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Jean and Karen, sons Paul, John and David, grandchildren Adam, Brandon and Sofia, (sisters Bella and Kathleen, brother Tommy,Granard), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Battery Rd, Longford, on Wednesday from 7pm until 9pm. Funeral prayers also in the Funeral Home on Thursday morning at 11am followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. House Private Please, Family Only.

Lottie (Charlotte) McCarron, The Cresent, Boyle, Roscommon / Dublin

McCARRON (The Cresent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) April 21, 2018 (peacefully) in St. Vincent’s Hospital, Lottie (Charlotte), predeceased by her beloved mother and father Bernard and Kathleen, sister Esther and brother Paddy. Very sadly missed by her best friend and sister Bernie Layden, brother Bill, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and the wonderful caring staff of Cairnhill Nursing Home, Bray. Reposing today, Tuesday at the home of her niece Angela (Dublin) from 5pm to 8pm. Removal Wednesday to St. Joseph’s Church, Boyle, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Assylin Cemetery.

May they all rest in peace.