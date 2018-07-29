Leitrim deaths - Sunday, July 29, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in Leitrim and the surrounding areas:

Mary (Mel) Logan (née Conlon), Annaghderg, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co Leitrim



Mary (Mel) Logan (nee Conlon), Annaghderg, Gorvagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, July 28th 2018 at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael and sister Patricia. Deeply regretted by her sons Miceal and Sean, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother and sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, today, Sunday, from 6pm to 8pm and reposing at her home on Monday from 12 noon to 4pm, with removal to St Joseph's Church, Gorvagh, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fenagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Arus Carolan Nursing Home.

Ita Murphy (née Muldoon), Anvill Court, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in her 95th year. Deeply regretted by her family, Brendan, Mary, Rosarii, Anthony, Brian, Bernard, Adrian, Ita and Theresa, brother Pat, sister Bridie McGlynn and Nance Browne, sister in law Rita Muldoon, brother in law John McGlynn, nephews, nieces, grandchilren, great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. Reposing at her home today, Sunday from 2pm to 5pm followed by Removal to St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughnasheelin Cemetery.

Thomas (Jumbo) Carroll, Corraun, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

The Death has occured of Thomas (Jumbo) Carroll Yonkers N.Y. and late of Corraun Kiltyclogher Co. Leitrim R.I.P. Thomas will be sadly missed by his loving mother Bridget, sisters Annemarie, Bernie, Theresa, Mary, Cece and Loretta and his brother Charlie, extended family and wonderful friends. Donations in lieu to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund. Removal of remains from Dublin Airport on Monday morning to arrive at St Patrick's Church Kiltyclogher for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.