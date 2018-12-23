Leitrim deaths - Sunday, December 23, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Nancy O'Donnell (née Gildea), Corry, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occured of Nancy O'Donnell (nee Gildea), Corry, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Nancy passed away peacefully at the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Predeceased by her son David and grandson Darren. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving husband Kevin, her sons Fergus, John and Maurice; daughter Louise; brothers John and Mick; son-in-law Thomas; daughters-in-law Sylvia, Veronica, Majella and Valerie; sisters-in-law Bridie, Monica and Alice; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her late residence today, Sunday from 12 noon until 9pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge at 11.50am for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial to follow in Kilbride Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo.

Tommy Brady, Tomasson, Belturbet, Cavan



The death has occurred of Tommy Brady, Tomasson, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, 22nd December 2018. Peacefully in the loving care of his family and staff of Cavan General Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Teresa, sons Noel and Gavin, daughters Deirdre and Finola, brother Eamon, sister Chris, daughter-in-law Geraldine, sons-in-law James and Eugene, grandchildren Jonathan, Katerine, Siobhán, Maureen, Grace, Eve and Clara, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ernehill, Belturbet, (H14F998) today, Sunday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Staghall, on Monday for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please.

Michael McManus, Drumhauver, Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Michael McManus, Drumhauver, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. 21st December 2018 (peacefully) at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his wife Clare. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons Tony, Gabriel and Pat, daughters Michelle, Majella and Orla, daughters-in-law Rosalie and Fiona, son-in-law James, grandchildren, Shane, Michael, Melissa, Edel, Jayden, Ellie and Clare, great grandchildren Annie Mae and Fiadh, brother Bernard, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle this evening, Sunday, from 3.30pm until 5.30pm with removal to St.Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, 24th December, at 11am with funeral afterwards to Drumshanbo New Cemetery.

Colm Carre, Kilcreevanty, Tuam, Galway / Dromahair, Leitrim

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Annemarie, son Darragh, daughters Lauren and Michaela, his parents Seán and Stasia, sister Annaleen her husband John and son Nathan, mother-in-law Mary McGrath, brother-in-law Gerry, sister-in-law Theresa (Burke), her husband John and daughters Shauna, Eva and Erin, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal, today, Sunday afternoon to St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon, for Mass at 1pm followed by cremation at Shannon Crematotium. Family flowers only please.

May they all Rest In Peace.



