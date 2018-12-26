Leitrim deaths - Wednesday, December 26, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Charles (Charlie) O'Rourke, Aughalough, Aughavas, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) O'Rourke Aughalough, Aughavas, Co, Leitrim, Monday 24th December peacefully at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife; Maura, his brother; Michael (Dublin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence today, Wednesday (26th December, 2018) from 12 noon to 4pm with removal to St. Joseph's Church, Aughavas to arrive at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12 noon with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please , donations in lieu, if desired to St Patrick's Hospital Patient Fund, Carrick-on-Shannon c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Myles Hynes, Rockview, Blacklion, Cavan



Myles, pre-deceased by his wife Lilly, sadly missed by his partner Noreen, son Peter, sisters Mary, Margaret and Bridie, grandchildren Lawerence and Natasha, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, today, Wednesday, 26th December from 4.45pm to 6.30pm followed by removal to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday 27th at 11am with burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery.

Aidan Bannon, Barney, Ardagh, Longford

Peacefully, at Beaumount Hospital, in his 19th year. Beloved son of Bernie and Anne and loving brother to Sinead. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, father and sister, his aunts Mary, Ann Farrell (Ardagh Village), Evelyn Keenan (Clonscott), Mary McGowan (Newtownforbes), Claire O'Donnell (Enfield) and his uncles John (Coolcaw), Mel (Meeltenagh) and John Keenan (Clonscott), his cousins Claire and Kevin, Mel and Mark, David and Stephen, Fiona, Ashling and Niall, Ciaran and Louise, Monica, Colm and Brendan, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home Chapel, Edgeworthstown, today, St. Stephen's Day from 4pm until 7pm with Prayers at 6pm. Removal on Thursday to St. Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

William Flanagan, Killaloe, Clare / Virginia, Cavan / Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death has occurred of William Flanagan, the Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe, Co Clare and formerly of Virginia, Co Cavan and Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim. William passed away peacefully on December, 23rd under the dedicated care of the Lakes Nursing home, Killaloe. Pre-deceased by his darling wife Eileen. Beloved father of Gail, adored grandfather of Conor and Jack and father in law of James (McCuskers). Sadly missed by his niece Maureen, all the Shannon family (Killeshandra, Co. Cavan) and his many friends, old and new. Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Killaloe on Thursday, 27th December from 10:30am, followed by removal at 11:30am to St Flannan’s Church, Killaloe for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Relig Lua, Killaloe. No flowers, donations in lieu to Milford Hospice.

Bridget Smith (née Sorohan), Mount Merrion, Dublin / Arva, Cavan

Smith Bridget (née Sorohan) (Mount Merrion, Dublin and late of Arva, Cavan) – December 20, 2018 (suddenly) at home. Wife and best friend of Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons Fergal and Cormac, daughter Síle, brothers Brian, Seamus and Seán, sisters Maureen, Sheila and Eileen, son-in-law Ben, daughter-in-law Susan, grandchildren Leila, Conor, Aisling and Oscar, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Friday (Dec 28) from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday (Dec 29) at 10am in the Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion, followed by burial at Deans Grange Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.