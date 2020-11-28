Leitrim deaths - Saturday, November 28, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Keenan (née Doherty), Glasnevin, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Margaret Keenan (nee Doherty) (Glasnevin and formerly, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) 26 November 2020, peacefully in her 95th year, in the loving care of the staff of Tara Ward, St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Phoenix Park. Beloved wife of the late James (Seamus), mother of Sheila, Martin, John, Joe and Judith, sister of the late Eileen and daughter of the late Patrick and Rose Noone Doherty. She will be sadly missed by her children, sons-in-law Barry and the late Raja, daughter-in-law Judy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. The Keenan family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Margaret would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in her memory. Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass due to the current restrictions are invited to view the Funeral Mass which will take place in The Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace, Ballygall Road East on Monday morning at 11am Mass on the parish webcam.

Marie Clarke (née Grehan), Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Marie Clarke (née Grehan) of Ballinagleragh, Co. Leitrim & Boyle, Co. Roscommon on 25th November 2020. Marie died peacefully, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Drumderrig House Private Nursing Home, Boyle and surrounded by her devoted family. Reunited in death with her beloved and devoted husband John who had died peacefully just six days earlier. Deeply mourned by her adored and loving children, Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all her much-cherished grandchildren. Marie will also be deeply missed by her sisters Frances and Helen, her sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, and her nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.



John Clarke, Ballinaglera, Leitrim / Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of John Clarke of Ballinagleragh, Co. Leitrim & Manchester, England on the 19th November 2020. John died peacefully, after a short illness borne with great dignity, whilst in the tender care of the staff of Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, and surrounded by his devoted family. Reunited in death six days later with his beloved and devoted wife Marie. Deeply mourned by his adored and loving children Fiona, Sarah, Damien, Domnall and Maria and all his grandchildren John will also be deeply missed by his sister Gilda, his sons-in-law Richard and John Joe, his sisters-in-law Francey and Helen and his nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, and wide circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later



Janet Mary Sturt (née Sparrow), Belmont, Drumsna, Leitrim

Janet Mary Sturt (nee Sparrow), Belmont, Drumsna, Co.Leitrim and formerly Ascot, England. 25th November 2020 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the Doctors, nurses and staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Richard (Bryan), sons Mark and James, daughters-in-law Sally and Fidelma, grandchildren Thomas, Oliver, Charles, Matthew, Rían and Euan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. Janet's Funeral Cortege will leave her residence on Saturday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St.Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on http://churchtv.ie/carrickonshannon.html Due to current HSE guidelines Janet's Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. Church limit is a maximum of 25 people. A memorial Mass to celebrate Janet's life will take place at a later date. House private please.

Eileen Hewson, 19 Foxleigh Grove, Wem, England and formerly of, Dromahair, Leitrim

A service will take place for Eileen in Drumlease Church of Ireland Church, Dromahair, Co Leitrim on Wednesday, 2nd December, at 2pm followed by the burial of her ashes in Drumlease Church of Ireland Cemetery after. Enquiries to Foley and McGowan's Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo.

May they all Rest in Peace