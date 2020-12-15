Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, December 15, 2020

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tommy McPartlan, Corry, Drumkeerin, Leitrim



The death has occured of Tommy McPartlan, Corry, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly. Funeral arrangements later. Funeral Arrangements Later.

John Kelly, Cornagher, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of John Kelly, Cornagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim, Sunday, December 13th, peacefully at Arus Carolan, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Pre-deceased by his parents John Patrick and Bridget, his brothers: Pat Joe and Benny. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary T, sons: John and Brendan, grandchildren; Orna, Aaron, Jennifer, Ezra and Cohon, John's partner Laura and Brendan's partner Catherine, sisters; Sr Dympna (Edgeworthstown), Bridie (England), Tess (England), Josie (Ck-on-Shannon), Eileen (Clare), brothers; Cathal (Cavan), Tom (Mohill), Gerry (Dublin), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. John's remains will lie in repose at his home privately to family, neighbours and close friends only, due to COVID restrictions. John's funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, 16th December, at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Cloone, followed by interment in the new cemetery. In compliance with level 3 restrictions on public gatherings, John's funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends, restricted to 25 people only. John's funeral mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/cloone.html Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund, Arus Carolan, Mohill C/O McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone.

Tommy Beirne, Knocklongford, Mohill, Leitrim / Whitehall, Roscommon



Tommy Beirne, Knocklongford, Mohill Co Leitrim and formerly Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, Co, Roscommon, December 14th 2020 peacefully in the excellent care of the nurses and Staff at Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill, predeceased by his parents Pat and Teresa, brother Charlie and nephew Michael, sadly missed by his brother Pat, sister in law Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grand nieces, great-grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with government advice, Tommy’s funeral will be private, restricted to 25 family and close friends. Tommy will repose at the home of his brother and sister in law Pat and Mary, Carolan Court, Mohill Tuesday from 5pm until 8pm, family and friends welcome while observing social distancing and wearing masks. Tommy’s funeral cortege will leave Pat’s home Wednesday at 11.30 am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the family plot, Kilbarry cemetery, Tarmonbarry, Co. Roscommon. Tommy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Stephen O'Reilly, Drumconlester, Killeshandra, Cavan



Stephen O'Reilly, Drumconlester, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 14th December 2020, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his siblings Anne, Maura, Michael, Packie Joe, Phil and James. Beloved husband of Bridie and dear father of James, Eamon and Karl. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Kathleen and Margaret, brothers Tommy, John, Benny and Eddie, daughters-in-law Nollaig and Geraldine, much loved grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing at his home until removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra, for 12pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private to family and neighbours only please. Due to ongoing health concerns and current government restrictions, Stephen's Funeral Mass will remain private, but can be viewed live online at www.churchtv.ie/killeshandra

May they all Rest in Peace