Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Jean Sylvia Rose O'Brien (née Wiles), Trathnóna, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Formerly Hackney, London, Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, on March 14th 2021. Jean was much loved by her family and her loss will be forever felt by her loving husband Richard, who shared a lifetime with her, her daughter Angela, who will miss her always, her loving grandchildren, Christine, Siouxsie, Amber-Dawn, Scarlet-Rose, David, Julia, Robyn, Michelle, Danielle, daughter in law Eve, Souixsie's husband Jason, niece in law Kathleen Creamer (& family), Ballinamore and all who knew her. May she now freely move on in love and peace, reunited with her beloved son Patrick. Jean's funeral will take place privately on Tuesday, March 16th, in Ballinamore.