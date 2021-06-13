Leitrim area deaths - Sunday, June 13

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

William (Willie) Waters - Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim / Ballinamuck, Co Longford

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Waters, Fearglass North, Mohill P.O., Co. Leitrim on Friday, 11th June 2021 peacefully at Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents; William and Kate Anne and his sister; Mary. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife; Carmel, daughters; Caroline, Kathleen and Noelle, sons; James and Kieran, daughters-in-law Orla and Noeleen, sons-in-law; Damien and Rory, sister; Anne, brother-in-law; Ivor, his 12 grandchildren, relatives neighbours and friends. May Willie’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Willie’s remains will repose at his residence private to family and close friends, due to Covid restrictions. Willie’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Monday, 14th June 2021 at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for funeral Mass at 1.00pm followed by burial to Ballinamuck new cemetery. Those wishing to pay their respects along the route may do so by adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Eugene Hughes - Glenfarne, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Eugene Hughes, Cullentra, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim on Friday, June 11th, 2021.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick (Patsy) Rooney, London / Diffreen, Glencar, Co Leitrim

Rooney Patrick (Patsy), London and late of Diffreen, Glencar, Co. Leitrim. Suddenly at the Royal Free Hospital, London. Predeceased by his brothers Liam and Joseph. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral will take place in London on Wednesday, 16th June 2021. The Rooney family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time

Liam Dunne - Dowra, Co Cavan / Dublin / Ballinaglera, Co Leitrim

Liam Dunne, Cashel, Dowra Co. Cavan and formerly Drumcondra, Dublin. Peacefully at the North West Hospice. Predeceased by his parents and brother Robert. Deeply regretted by Winnie, and his sons Paul, Liam, and Alan, daughter in law Johanne, grandchildren Rosie, Grace, and Ciarán, his brothers Joseph and Frank, sister Barbara, sister in laws, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass at 1.30pm Sunday 13th June 2021 in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Doobally, Dowra, Co. Cavan. Burial afterwards at in Graveyard at St. Hugh's Church, Ballinaglera.

Kathleen Gavigan - Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Kathleen Gavigan (nee Goan), Cloughbally, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband PJ, brother Danny and parents Margaret and Charlie. Kathleen will be deeply missed by her son Pauric, daughter-in-law Martina, daughter Margaret, son-in-law Doug, daughter Katrina, daughter Charlene and partner Dave, all of her grandchildren, sisters Mary, Ann, Carmel, Noeleen and Angela, all of her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family circle and friends. Reposing at the family home on Saturday for family, neighbours and close friends. Removal on Sunday from her late residence at 10.15am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live at https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

May they all Rest in Peace



