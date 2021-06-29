Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, June 29, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Seán Moran, Gortfadda, Mohill, Leitrim



Seán Moran, Gortfadda, Mohill, Co. Leitrim - Died 28th June 2021,in his 93rd year peacefully in Sligo university hospital. Predeceased by his wife Anne and brother Packie Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Anne and Maureen, sons-in-law, grandsons, brother Thomas and sister-in-law, and all extended family and many friends. Removal from his residence to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 30th of June 2021, at 12 noon with Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill. House private please. In keeping with current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Seán's Funeral Mass will be for family and close friends. (limit of 50 people in the Church). The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Marie McGarry (née Reynolds), Cloonboney, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Marie McGarry (nee Reynolds), Cloonboney, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Saturday June 26th at home, surrounded by her family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Malachy, her brother Tommy and sister Carmel. Marie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Angela, Helen (Reynolds), Breda (Donnelly), Denise (Curtin) and Edel (Dunne), her sons in law Pascal, Paul, Al and Paul, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Angela, her sister in law Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and many friends. Marie’s remains will repose at her residence on Monday from 4pm to 9pm for family, close friends and neighbours, due to Covid restrictions. Marie’s funeral cortege will leave her residence on Tuesday to arrive at St. Joseph’s church Cloonturk, for funeral mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloonmorris cemetery. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Marie’s funeral is restricted to 50 persons.

Catherine Kennedy, 38 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Catherine Kennedy, 38 Assaroe View, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Suddenly at her residence. Catherine was a beloved and devoted mother to Greg, Hazel, Marcella and Katie, Wife to Christopher. She will be sadly missed by her parents Micheal and Kathleen, Sisters Nuala & Carmel, her Brothers Patsy, Micheal & kevin. Loving Nana to her grandchildren Alex, Emmet & Isla. Will be missed by her sons in law, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and all her extended family, friends and neighbours. Family Flowers only. Donation in lieu, if desired, to Inbhear Na Mara patient comfort Fund. Reposing at her late residence tomorrow (Tuesday) from 2pm till 9pm for family, friends and neighbours only Please. Removal on Wednesday to St.Joseph's Church, Ballyshannon for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with the H.S.E and government guidelines, the funeral and burial are strictly private to family only with maximum of 50 people permitted.

