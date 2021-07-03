Deaths in Leitrim - Saturday, July 3, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Desie (Des) McGovern, The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Cavan

The death has occurred of Desie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh &. formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Elizabeth Baxter (née Prior), Corratillion, Corlough, Cavan

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, after a short illness. She will be sadly missed by her husband Brian, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and friends. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.30am on Saturday (via Devine’s Cross) arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Elizabeth’s house will be private to family and close friends. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Patient Comfort Fund at Surgical 2 Ward, Cavan General Hospital C/O Smiths Funeral Directors, Ballinamore. In line with current Government restrictions, Elizabeth’s Funeral will be private to family and close friends and attendance in the Church will be limited to 50 people.

Stephen McPadden, Leixlip, Kildare / Dowra, Leitrim

McPadden (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kilgarriff, Dowra, Co. Leitrim) June 28th, 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at the Ryevale Nursing Home. Stephen beloved husband of Maureen and dear father of Stephen Jr., Catherine and Emma. Sadly missed by his loving family, sister Maura, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Stephen’s life with friends and extended family at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Stephen’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Saturday (Jul 3rd) at 11am on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/confey-parish

William (Willie) Carroll, Clooneena, Longford / Mohill, Leitrim

William (Willie), late of Creenagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, peacefully surrounded by his loving family and staff of St. Joseph’s Care Centre. Pre-deceased by his parents Tom and Alicia. Willie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his sister Mary McDermott (Lanesboro), niece Alicia, nephews Sean, Charles and Alexander, extended family, Philomena, Walter, Orla and Jane, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Willie’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday at 2.40pm to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 3.00pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Willie and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Terry Carty, Loughside Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Terry Carty, Loughside Road, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the current Covid restrictions, house and funeral Mass are limited to family and friends, but the Mass will be relayed outside the church. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortege proceeds from Terry's house to the church on Saturday and from the church to the cemetery. Family flowers only, condolence messages may be left below. Deeply loved and sadly missed by wife Heather, daughters Eimear and Niamh, mother Bridie, sister Pauline (Brian Treacy), brothers Brian (Georgia), Fergal (Sarah), family circle and many friends.

Gus (Augustine) Mullarkey Rathfarnham, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

Mullarkey – Gus (Augustine) Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly Abbeytown, Boyle, Co. Roscommon (01/05/20). Following the return from Medical Research/Science in accordance with government guidelines there will be a Funeral Mass in The Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham on Saturday, 10th July 2021, at 11.00am and can be viewed online www.rathfarnhamparish.ie followed by burial at Kilmashogue Cemetery, Edmonstown Rd, Dublin 16.

May they all Rest in Peace