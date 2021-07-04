Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, July 4, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Marian Tivnan (née Walsh), 95 Doorly Park, Sligo Town, Sligo / Fenagh, Leitrim



Peacefully, at her residence, in her hundredth year. Marian, predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, son Joseph, daughter Linda and grandson Mark Sheridan. Loving mother of Nuala and dear grandmother of Rory and Kevin. Sadly missed by her daughter, grandsons, great grandchildren, sons-in-law Pat and Martin, brother Muredach, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Funeral will arrive to St. Anne’s Church, Sligo on Monday for Requiem mass at 12:00pm, with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery. You can stream Marian’s funeral mass live by following this link - https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-annes-cranmore Due to restrictions, the funeral will be private to family, relatives and friends. Enquiries to Foley and McGowan's Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo.

Angela Ball (née Derwin), Hermitage, Ennis, Clare / Cloone, Leitrim



The death has taken place of Angela Ball (née Derwin), formerly of Drumlegga, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and late of Hermitage, Ennis, Co. Clare, unexpectedly at home on the 2nd July, 2021. Funeral arrangements later.

Desie (Des) McGovern, The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Cavan

The death has occurred of Desie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh &. formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

William (Willie) Carroll, Clooneena, Longford / Mohill, Leitrim

William (Willie), late of Creenagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, peacefully surrounded by his loving family and staff of St. Joseph’s Care Centre. Pre-deceased by his parents Tom and Alicia. Willie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his sister Mary McDermott (Lanesboro), niece Alicia, nephews Sean, Charles and Alexander, extended family, Philomena, Walter, Orla and Jane, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Willie’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday at 2.40pm to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 3.00pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Willie and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com.

May they all Rest in Peace