Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, July 4, 2021

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Marian Tivnan (née Walsh), 95 Doorly Park, Sligo Town, Sligo / Fenagh, Leitrim

Peacefully, at her residence, in her hundredth year. Marian, predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, son Joseph, daughter Linda and grandson Mark Sheridan. Loving mother of Nuala and dear grandmother of Rory and Kevin. Sadly missed by her daughter, grandsons, great grandchildren, sons-in-law Pat and Martin, brother Muredach, nieces, nephews, in-laws, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. Reposing at her residence on Sunday from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Funeral will arrive to St. Anne’s Church, Sligo on Monday for Requiem mass at 12:00pm, with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery. You can stream Marian’s funeral mass live by following this link - https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-annes-cranmore Due to restrictions, the funeral will be private to family, relatives and friends. Enquiries to Foley and McGowan's Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo.

Angela Ball (née Derwin), Hermitage, Ennis, Clare / Cloone, Leitrim

The death has taken place of Angela Ball (née Derwin), formerly of Drumlegga, Cloone, Co. Leitrim and late of Hermitage, Ennis, Co. Clare, unexpectedly at home on the 2nd July, 2021. Funeral arrangements later.

Desie (Des) McGovern, The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Cavan

The death has occurred of Desie (Des) McGovern (48) Musselburgh, Edinburgh &. formerly The Garage, Mully Lower, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Unexpectedly, on Saturday, 26th June. Much loved husband of Cathy & father of Regan. Beloved son of Joe & Annie & brother to Vincent, Irene, Pat, Angela (pre-deceased) & Carmel. Deeply missed by his sister in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues & wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements later.

William (Willie) Carroll, Clooneena, Longford / Mohill, Leitrim

William (Willie), late of Creenagh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, peacefully surrounded by his loving family and staff of St. Joseph’s Care Centre. Pre-deceased by his parents Tom and Alicia. Willie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his sister Mary McDermott (Lanesboro), niece Alicia, nephews Sean, Charles and Alexander, extended family, Philomena, Walter, Orla and Jane, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Willie’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday at 2.40pm to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 3.00pm, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Willie and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com.

May they all Rest in Peace

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie