Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, October 2

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Ann Foley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon / Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Ann Foley (née Reynolds), Tawlaght, Croghan Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at home, on Friday, 1st October, following a brief illness bravely borne. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken family, devoted husband Chris, beloved daughter Rachael, sons David, Mervyn, Dermot and Karl, son-in-law Mel, daughters-in-law Marie, Audrey, Yvonne and Emma, cherished and adored grandchildren, Oisín, Cian, Darragh, Jack, Ruby, Katie, Tomás, Micheál, Tom, Elsa, Iarlaith, Donnchadh and baby Isabelle. Deeply regretted by her brothers Frank and Vincent, sisters-in-law, Sheila, Marie, Eileen, Phil and Nuala, brothers-in-law William, Tony and Peter, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of wonderful friends. Rest in Peace.

Ann will repose at her family home, Tawlaght, Croghan Road (N41VF10) on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd October from 4pm-7pm. Leaving her home on Monday, 4th October arriving at St. Brigid’s Church, Dangan, Kilmore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis uasal. Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís.

Joan Mitchell, Birmingham, England / Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joan Mitchell, Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim who passed away in Birmingham, England on Wednesday, 22nd September. Joan previously resided in Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Michael Gerald Mitchell of Lisnabrack, Manorhamilton and her son John. Much loved mother to Michael, Pat, Marie, Christopher, Angela, Eileen and Margaret. Grandmother to Kimberley, Jay, Sarah, Michelle, Alex, Phillip, Matthew, Stephen, Stephanie, Emma, Chris, Paul, Stephen, Danielle, Josh, Mitchell and Brynlli. Great Grandmother to Theo, Raya, Darcy, Henry, Mia, Tyler, Elouise, Tristan, Aurora and Rory.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 5th, at 11am in the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Joan's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Cloonclare Killasnett Parish Facebook Page.

Marie Forkan, Drumcliffe, Co Sligo / Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon



Marie Forkan (née Flynn), Cloonmull, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo and formerly of Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon, on September 30th, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family after a long illness bourne with great dignity and courage. Predeceased by her brother Fr. Frank. Beloved wife of devoted husband Pat, cherished mother to Laoise, Gavin and Cian and adored grandmother of Connor, Flynn, Erin, Riann and Cora. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband and children, brother Kevin, son-in-law Alan, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, caring neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at her home in Cloonmull, Drumcliffe, Co.Sligo on Saturday, October 2nd from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Sunday October 3rd in Saint Colmcille’s Church, Rathcormac, Co.Sligo at 3pm followed by burial in Rathcormac Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via https://www.churchservices.tv/rathcormac

Hilary Farrelly, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

Hilary Farrelly (née Tully), Rossleigh, Willowfield Road, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, formerly Main St., Castlerea, Co. Roscommon; Wednesday, Sept. 29th 2021 (at the North West Hospice, Sligo). Predeceased by her brother John. Hilary will be dearly missed by her loving daughters Ria, Nicola & Lauren, her sisters Mary (O’Mahony) and Leonie (Byrne), her brother Paul, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Removal from her home on Saturday to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Mark McCafferty, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

The death has occurred of Mark McCafferty, Assaroe Falls Apartments, The Mall, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of London, on 22/7/21. Unexpectedly, at his parents' residence in London. Sadly missed by his mother Mary, his father Dave, his brothers Patrick and Stewart and his much loved children Caitlín, Charlie and Bobby and all his extended family and friends.

Mark's Funeral will take place on 11th of October 2021 at St. Boniface RC Church, 185 Mitcham Road, London SW17 0PG Can be viewed live on the church Webcam: http://www.stbonifacetooting.org.uk/wordpress/ The burial afterward will be at 2pm at Streatham Cemetery, Garratt Lane, London SW17 OLT, followed by the wake at 3.30pm in United Services Club, 268 Balham High Road, London SW17 7AJ. Anyone wishing to send any flowers or card can be sent to: Co-op Funeralcare, Marmion House, 42-44 Balham High Road, London SW12 9AQ

Liam (Alan) O'Reilly, Dublin / Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Liam (Alan) O’Reilly, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin, formerly of Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan, peacefully, at home on September 29th, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his eldest son, Jerome. Loving and much loved husband of Mary (Friel), father of Olga, Jude, Ultan and Morgan. Liam will be forever loved and sadly missed by his wife and family, son-in law Barry, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Elizabeth and Carmel, his adored grandchildren, Conor, Darragh and Niall, Robyn and Jane, Aidan and Emily, Lauren, Pearse and Senan, brothers-in law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Liam’s funeral Mass will take place on Monday, 4th October 2021, at 11.30 am in St. Laurence O’Toole Church, Kilmacud. Funeral Mass can be viewed live using https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/live-stream

Holly Gwen Foley, Athboy, Co Meath / Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Holly Foley (nee Wilson), The Rise, Turry Meadows, Athboy, Co.Meath, peacefully in the tender loving care of the female medical staff of Our Lady's Hospital, Navan. Predeceased by her brothers Harry and Charlie. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Liam, her son William, daughters Gwen, Lorraine, Genevieve, sons-in-law Colm and Jonathan, daughter-in-law Avril, grandchildren Aisling, Adrian, Karen, her sisters Heather and Hazel, brothers Billy and Ken, sisters-in-law Margaret, Ann, Phyllis, Rose, Rita, brothers-in-law Wallace, Eamon, Christy, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Removal on Saturday morning leaving her residence to St. James Church of Ireland, Athboy for funeral service, at 11 am followed by burial (via Connaught St) in St. James Cemetery.

Stephen (Steve) Fitzhenry, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Stephen (Steve) Fitzhenry, No. 1 Warren View, Boyle, Roscommon, peacefully, after an illness borne with great dignity, in the exceptional care of University Hospital Galway whilst surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents James and Isabella, and his sister Margaret. Survived and sadly missed by his heartbroken family. His wife Eileen, sons Matthew, Luke, Jake and his daughter Holly, his sister Edwina and brother James, his sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends. Steve’s funeral cortège will leave the family home at 10.45am Saturday morning for Mass of the Resurrection which will be celebrated in St. Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, at 11am.Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan, at 3pm on Saturday.

Eamon Kelly, Boyle, Co Sligo / Co Roscommon

Eamon Kelly, Ardsoran, Killaraght, Co. Sligo, September 29th, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary Ann and his wife Eileen. Eamon will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sisters Margaret and Anne, brothers Padraic, Tommy and Michaél, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Removal to St. Attracta’s Church, Killaraght, on Saturday for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Old Cemetery. Eamon’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed through Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors Facebook page www.facebook.com/boylefuneralhome

May they all Rest in Peace.