Deaths in the Leitrim area - Monday, April 19, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Julia Mollahan (née Newman), Lecarrow, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon/Leitrim



The death has occurred of Julia Mollahan, (née Newman), Lecarrow, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon on Sunday, 17th April 2022, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brother Jack, sister Jenny and great-granddaughter Eleni Julia. Will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Frank, daughters Mary Nerney (Elphin), Julia Kelly (Ballymahon), sons Frank (Croghan) and Pat (Elphin), sons in law Micheal and Eamon, daughter in law Teresa, grandchildren Michelle, Richard, Luke, Eoghan, Katie, Eva, Jack and Ruairi, her great-grandchildren Sam and Scott, her sister Nellie Walsh (Manchester), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her wide circle of friends and very good neighbours and her fantastic team of carers, especially Phil, Martina, Sam and Rizza.

Reposing at her residence Lecarrow, F52 FK35, on Wednesday 20th from 3pm to 8pm, (there will be a one-way system in operation from Mc Keons Crossroads to residence). Removal on Thursday morning 21st to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin, for requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards to Caldra Cemetery. (House strictly private on Thursday morning).

Imelda Gray, Main Street, Killeshandra, Co Cavan



Imelda Gray, (Gray's Supermarket), Main Street, Killeshandra, County Cavan, 17th April 2022, peacefully at Lisdarn Unit for the Elderly, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her father Terry. Very deeply regretted by her mother Sheila, brother Tom, sister Rosaire, nephew Turlough, sister-in-law Catherine, relatives and friends. Reposing at McMahons Funeral Home, Cavan on Tuesday from 6pm - 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 2pm in St. Brigid's Church, Killeshandra followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research.

Matt Goldrick, Ross, Lisserlough, Boyle, Co Sligo

Matt passed away peacefully, in his 93rd year, surrounded by family, in the tender care of the staff and nurses at Drumderrig House Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Delia, his sisters Norrie, Annie and Kay and his brother Eddie. Matt will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered his brother Thomas (Cloonloo), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killaraght (old) Cemetery. Matt’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed through the Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors Facebook page www.facebook.com/boylefuneralhome If you wish to offer your condolences to Matt’s family, private messages can be sent to mahonfuneraldirectors@gmail.com Mass cards can be sent to Mahon’s Funeral Home, The Crescent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Brenda Trotter (née Collins), Donaghmore, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



Brenda Trotter (nee Collins) Donaghmore, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Peacefully, in the loving care of Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by her husband Stanley. Deeply regretted by her daughters Helen and Elaine, son Simon, sons in law Francis and Mark, daughter in law Julie. Grandchildren Jessica, Christopher, Emily, Matthew, George, Amy and Jack, great-granddaughter Delilah, sisters Janet and Marian, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal from her home on Tuesday to Manorhamilton Parish Church to arrive for 2.30pm Funeral Service. Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Please adhere to the wearing of face masks and refrain from handshaking. House private please.

James (Jimmy) Murray, Aughavore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



James (Jimmy) Murray, Augavore, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim and London. Suddenly at his residence in Aughavore. Deeply regretted by his daughter Carmel, sons Darryl and Gary, son-in-law Damien, grandchildren, great-grandson Caleb, his brothers John, Joe, Terry, Bernard, Vincent and Peter, extended family and many friends in England and Ireland. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (eircode N41TD62) on Tuesday evening, 19th April, from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Drumeela, Carrigallen at 12noon on Wednesday 20th followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2.30pm.

May they all Rest in Peace