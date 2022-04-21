Search

21 Apr 2022

Deaths in the Leitrim area - Thursday, April 21, 2022

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

21 Apr 2022 10:23 AM

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Joseph (Joe) Tiernan, Burgesland, Streete, Westmeath / Cloone, Leitrim

Joseph (Joe) Tiernan, Burgesland, Streete, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Cornagher, Cloone, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother Pat. Joe passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, son P.J., grandchildren Áine,and Padraic, sisters Mary McDonagh, Anne Reilly and Josephine Moran, daughter-in-law Louise, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the home of his son P.J. and daughter-in-law Louise on Thursday from 4 o'clock until 8 o'clock (Eircode N91 AY93). Removal on Friday to St. Mary's Church, Boherquill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Boherquill. House private on Friday morning, please.

Angela Deignan (née Masterson), Gortaquill, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan

The death has occurred of Angela Deignan (nee Masterson), Gortaquill, Milltown, Belturbet, April 20th 2022, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, Patrick, daughter, Patricia, son-in-law Donogh and their children Kate and Ellen, son, John, his children, Caoimhe and Aoibhinn and their mother Aisling, and son, Francis, brothers, Noel and Seamus (Enniskillen), Brendan (Dromore), sister-in-law, Kathleen (Kinawley), nephews, nieces, extended family, friends, and all who knew and loved Angela. Angela's remains will be reposing at Lawlor's Funeral Home, Erne Hill, Belturbet (H14 R583) on Thursday (21st April), from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from her daughter Patricia's home on Friday morning (22nd April) at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Staghall for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Anna Gallogly (née McGovern) Drumrane, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her brothers John, Hughie and Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and her many friends. Removal from her home on Thursday to arrive at St. Patrick's Church Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 2.00pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Please adhere to Covid guidelines with regard handshaking, face coverings and observing social distancing at all times. Anna’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore.

Vincent McGee, Towneymore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim

Vincent McGee, Towneymore, Mohill, Co.Leitrim. 15th April 2022 (suddenly) at his home. Predeceased by his father Vincent. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving mother Kathleen Kilrane (nee Mahon), Michael Kilrane, brother Ivor (England), niece Katrina, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Vincent's funeral cortege will arrive at St. Michael's Church, Bornacoola on Friday, 22nd April, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Cloonmorris Cemetery. To keep everyone safe please wear face covering and refrain from hand shaking. Vincent's family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Julia Mollahan (née Newman), Lecarrow, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon/Leitrim

The death has occurred of Julia Mollahan, (née Newman), Lecarrow, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon on Sunday, 17th April 2022, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brother Jack, sister Jenny and great-granddaughter Eleni Julia. Will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Frank, daughters Mary Nerney (Elphin), Julia Kelly (Ballymahon), sons Frank (Croghan) and Pat (Elphin), sons in law Micheal and Eamon, daughter in law Teresa, grandchildren Michelle, Richard, Luke, Eoghan, Katie, Eva, Jack and Ruairi, her great-grandchildren Sam and Scott, her sister Nellie Walsh (Manchester), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her wide circle of friends and very good neighbours and her fantastic team of carers, especially Phil, Martina, Sam and Rizza.  Removal on Thursday morning 21st to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin, for requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards to Caldra Cemetery. (House strictly private on Thursday morning).

Jamie/Jimmy Cassidy, Windmill Park, Elphin. Late of Raheen, New York and Philadelphia

18th April, 2022, in his 90th year, peacefully, at Roscommon Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Michael John and Mary, brother Eddie, sister Vergie (Kitson) and nephew Michael (Kitson). Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his loving nieces Marie (Lynch), Stephanie, Paula, Marie and Teresa, nephews Tony, Eddie and Paschal, sister-in-law Chris (Cassidy), brother-in-law Bill (Kitson) extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends

Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday (21st April) at 3pm. Interment afterwards in Kilmaryal Cemetery (via Raheen).You can watch the Funeral Mass on https://www.churchtv.ie/elphin/ and listen in on Parish Radio 106.6fm. Please wear face coverings indoors and use hand sanitiser provided  The Cassidy family are grateful for your sympathy and prayers at this sad time.

May they all Rest in Peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.The g

Stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village

Newsletter LeitrimObserver

This stunning five bedroom family home with integral garage and separate modern workshop on c.4 acres at Drumkeerin Village, Co. Leitrim is offered to the market by selling agents www.iamsold.ie.
The ground floor comprises of a spacious entrance hallway with feature staircase.
Off the hallway is a bright sitting room with fireplace. The hallway leads into the open plan fitted kitchen / dining room with island. A snug area with feature fireplace and stove is located just off the kitchen.



Also accessed off the kitchen area is a playroom / office area, utility room with shower room and access to integral garage.
The second floor comprises of the master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and luxury ensuite with shower and jet bath.
A further three spacious bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the main bathroom.
The third floor comprises of a large bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.




Patrick Convey of the selling Agents iamsold commented “It is an exceptional example of an architecturally designed and energy efficient B2 rated home which is finished to a high standard turn key finish throughout.
“We have no doubt that this will be one of the finest properties to come to the market in Co. Leitrim and indeed the North West this year.
“This bright and spacious property has all the extras and is the work from home dream. The location is c. 20 minutes to Carrick-on -Shannon and 25 minutes to Sligo.”



The property has triple glazed windows fitted and is heated by oil fired central hearing with a heat recovery ventilation system.
Externally the property benefits from a large modern workshop unit with concrete yard.
The stone gate piers and entrance walls at the main road ensures a grand entrance to this fine property.
For more details please contact www.iamsold.ie on 01 244 0000.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media