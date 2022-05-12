Deaths in Leitrim, Thursday, May 12, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Phil McMorrow, (nee Connolly)Kilroosk, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim

Predeceased by her husband Patsy. Sadly missed by her loving children Margaret, Rosemary, Francis, Vincent, Dermot, Carmel, Sheila, Patrick and Mena; brother Bernie Joe, sisters Rosemarie, Patti, Jo Jo, Teresa, Detta, Gloria and Ita; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal from her family home on Friday evening to arrive at the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10.30 am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be live-streamed on https://youtu.be/AfTWxVXOMh0

Those attending the Funeral Mass are asked to refrain from hand shaking and to please wear face masks. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo.House Private Please

Margaret Dowdican (née Tiernan), Corbeg, Tullaghan, Leitrim / Longford

Formerly of Cloonart, Bornacoola, Co. Longford. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed and fondly remembered with love by her children, John, Frances, Ann, Michael, Helen, Danny and Mary, grandchildren, Daniel, Anita, Owen, Dylan, Rebecca, Shannon, Megan, Grace, Katie and Seán, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother James, sisters Mary & Elizabeth, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her husband Mack, parents Michael and Gretta, son-in-law Paddy, grandson baby Jack and grandnephew baby Morgan. Reposing at the family home on Wednesday from 2pm until 10 pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Tullaghan for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. House Private on Thursday morning please. Condolences can be left on the condolence section below or in private on condolence page of www.mcgloinfunerals.com . Margaret's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Mary (Baba) Kellegher, (Nee Teggart), Norfolk England formerly Darraugh, Ballyconnell,Co Cavan. Peacefully at Queen Elizabeth II Hospital Norfolk. Predeceased by her loving husband John Kellegher. Deeply regretted by her sons Joe, Noel and Desmond, daughter Caroline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Helen Boyle (Darraugh), brother Seamus Teggart (Tallaght Dublin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Eileen McNaboe, Mulrick, Loch Gowna, Cavan

McNaboe, Eileen, (Mulrick, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan), Tuesday 10th May 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Cavan General Hospital. Pre-deceased by her dear husband Michael and her daughter Mary. Cherished and deeply regretted by her sons; Gerry, Eugene, Michael, Seamus, John, Noel and Raymond, daughters; Teresa, Eveleen, and Gilliesa, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, her foster sister Margaret Harper, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, close neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium Cavan, on Thursday 12th May from 4.00-6.00pm with removal to the Church Of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, to arrive for 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Friday 13th May at 12.00pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mervyn Hassard, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

Mervyn Hassard, "Aughamullen", West End, Bundoran, and formerly of "Prospect Lodge", West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal and Derrygonnelly, Co. Fermanagh. 8th May 2022, peacefully at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Beloved husband of the late Alexina. Deeply regretted by his loving son Alex and partner Susan, daughter Sylvia and son-in-law Jerome, grandchildren Xavier and Ava, sister-in-law Jean, nieces, nephews and all his relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Edith, and his brothers William, Edward, James, George and Jack.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94E92F). Visitation on Saturday 14th May from 4pm to 7pm for all to call. Removal from Breslin's Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon 15th May at 1.45pm to arrive at the Church of Ireland, Bundoran for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Drumcliffe Churchyard, Drumcilffe, Co. Sligo. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Mervyn to either the Patients Comfort Fund at St. Phelim's Nursing Home or Ozanam House Residential Unit, Bundoran, care of donation box at funeral home or by post to Donal Breslin, Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran. House Private Please

Pat Keown, The Rock, Glen East, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Pat Keown, The Rock, Glen East, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT9 34DD. May 10th 2022. Remains will repose at the family home on Wednesday and Thursday from 12 noon until 10pm. A shuttle bus service will operate from Glen Cross to the Keown home; there will be no vehicular access to the wake. Remains will arrive in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Friday for 11am Funeral Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery House private to family only on the morning of the funeral.

Forever loved and sadly missed by his beloved wife Josie dearest father of Anne, Caroline, Anne, Shane, Brian, Michael, Helen, Steven, Tara, Lorraine and Andrew; sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons, sisters Sue Halliday and Mae McDermott, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, wide family circle, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the following link https://vimeo.com/708299867

May they all Rest in Peace.