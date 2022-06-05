Leitrim deaths, Sunday, June 5, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area

Bridie Mc Gloin, Ahanlish, Glenade, Leitrim



Bridie (Bridgett) Mc Gloin, Ahanlish, Glenade and formerly, Mill Road, Kinlough, and Blanchardstown, Dublin, June 2nd 2022, peacefully, at the residence if her niece, Siobhain and John Gerard Mc Gloin. Bridie's remains will repose on Friday from 4-10pm and on Saturday from 4-10pm, for anyone who would like to offer their condolences (Eircode F91W2N1, Ahanlish, Glenade, Co. Leitrim). Removal of remains on Sunday, via Largydonnell back road, to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery. House private on morning of funeral, please

Bridie is predeceased by her sister Maureen, brothers Paddy Joe, Willie, Sean, Stephen and father Jim. Bridie will be sadly missed by her brother Terence and sister in law Margaret, her nieces and nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, care of any family member.

Phil (Philip) Ward, Cavan Road, Oldcastle, Meath / Ballyshannon, Donegal



Phil (Philip) Ward, Cavan Road, Oldcastle, Co. Meath and formerly Corlea, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. 2nd June 2022. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brother Willie John (Bill), sister Ellen, nephew Gerard and niece Theresa. Beloved husband to Chris, loving father to Sandra and Gary, father-in-law to Fergus, Grandfather to Arlene, Cíara, Conán, Oisín, Ruairí and Fiachra, and their partners Keith, Courtney and Frank. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Thank you to the carers and medical staff who cared for Phil in his last few years.

Removal from his residence Saturday morning, 4th June, for funeral Mass at 11am at St. Brigid's Church, Oldcastle. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The funeral may be viewed via the following link https://churchmedia.tv/st-brigids-church-oldcastle

Agnes Buchhol, Blunick, Florencecourt, Fermanagh



Agnes Buchholz, Blunick, Florencecourt, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, in her 101st year. Died 3rd June 2022 R.I.P. Predeceased by her husband Edward (Ted).

Reposing at her late residence on Sunday 5th June 2022 from 4pm to 10pm for family and friends. Removal on Monday 6th June 2022 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Arney, for 11am Funeral Mass, with interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by her brother Kevin, nephews, nieces and family circle.

May they all Rest in Peace