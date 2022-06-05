Search

05 Jun 2022

Leitrim deaths, Sunday, June 5, 2022

Deaths in Leitrim

Deaths in Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

05 Jun 2022 10:40 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area

Bridie Mc Gloin, Ahanlish, Glenade, Leitrim

Bridie (Bridgett) Mc Gloin, Ahanlish, Glenade and formerly, Mill Road, Kinlough, and Blanchardstown, Dublin, June 2nd 2022, peacefully, at the residence if her niece, Siobhain and John Gerard Mc Gloin. Bridie's remains will repose on Friday from 4-10pm and on Saturday from 4-10pm, for anyone who would like to offer their condolences (Eircode F91W2N1, Ahanlish, Glenade, Co. Leitrim). Removal of remains on Sunday, via Largydonnell back road, to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for 11am funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery. House private on morning of funeral, please

Bridie is predeceased by her sister Maureen, brothers Paddy Joe, Willie, Sean, Stephen and father Jim. Bridie will be sadly missed by her brother Terence and sister in law Margaret, her nieces and nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, care of any family member.

Phil (Philip) Ward, Cavan Road, Oldcastle, Meath / Ballyshannon, Donegal

Phil (Philip) Ward, Cavan Road, Oldcastle, Co. Meath and formerly Corlea, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. 2nd June 2022. Peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his brother Willie John (Bill), sister Ellen, nephew Gerard and niece Theresa. Beloved husband to Chris, loving father to Sandra and Gary, father-in-law to Fergus, Grandfather to Arlene, Cíara, Conán, Oisín, Ruairí and Fiachra, and their partners Keith, Courtney and Frank. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Thank you to the carers and medical staff who cared for Phil in his last few years.

Removal from his residence Saturday morning, 4th June, for funeral Mass at 11am at St. Brigid's Church, Oldcastle. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The funeral may be viewed via the following link https://churchmedia.tv/st-brigids-church-oldcastle  

Agnes Buchhol, Blunick, Florencecourt, Fermanagh

Agnes Buchholz, Blunick, Florencecourt, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, in her 101st year. Died 3rd June 2022 R.I.P. Predeceased by her husband Edward (Ted).

Reposing at her late residence on Sunday 5th June 2022 from 4pm to 10pm for family and friends. Removal on Monday 6th June 2022 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Arney, for 11am Funeral Mass, with interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by her brother Kevin, nephews, nieces and family circle.

 

May they all Rest in Peace

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media