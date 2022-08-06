Deaths in Leitrim, Saturday, August 6, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Ronnie Beck 27 Hyde Terrace, Mohill, Leitrim



Ronnie Beck, 27 Hyde Terrace, Mohill, Co.Leitrim. Wednesday, August 3rd 2022. Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Harry & Rosie, siblings Rosaleen, Esther and Paddy. Ronnie Beck, beloved father of Janice, Sarah & Sean, beloved Grandfather to Hayley, Scott, Rian, Amber, Evan, Jackson & Freya. Sadly missed by his brothers Noel, Michael, Harry, Sean, Aidan, Paul and sisters Teresa and Noeleen, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and his wide circle of friends.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Saturday, 6th of August 2022, at 10am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Ronnie's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Petr Svan, Drumcoura Lake Resort, Ballinamore, Leitrim



Petr will be sadly missed by his partner Radka, daughters Stacey & Sophie, his work colleagues in Protrans, Longford, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St. Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim (N41 TD62) on Monday next, 8th August, from 7pm until 8pm. Private Cremation will follow.

James (Seamus, Jim) LENNON Redwood Close, Kilnamanagh, Dublin / Drumlish, Longford



James passed peacefully, after a short illness, very bravely borne in the loving care of his heartbroken wife Josephine (nee Ryan, Drom, Co. Tipperary), his family and the wonderful staff of Tallaght Hospital. Predeceased by his parents James and Roseanne. James will be sadly missed by his wife, brothers Frank and Michael, sisters Mary and Ellen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Rd., Co. Longford, this Saturday from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from his residence in Cahanagh on Sunday to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, for funeral Mass at 3 o'clock, followed by burial in the local cemetery. House strictly private, please.

Des (Mark Desmond) Casey, Dooballa, Cloonloo, Boyle, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



­­­Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, in his 97th year. Pre-deceased by his brothers Tommy (Dooballa) and John (Sheffield) and sisters Eileen Burgess (Sheffield), Mary Hiley (Sheffield) and Josie Kenny (Ballinameen).Des will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brothers Peter (Lisnalurg, Sligo), Pat (New York) and sister Pauline Mason (New York), nephews, (including Mark Casey (Dooballa) and David Kenny (Ballinameen), nieces (including Pauline Carty and Carmel Duignan (Ballinameen), extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Des will repose at Mahon’s Funeral Home, Boyle, on Sunday (August 7th) from 5.30pm until 7pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Cloonloo, for prayers at 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday at 11am with burial afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam on the Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors Facebook page and can be accessed by following this link www.facebook.com/boylefuneralhome

Kathleen Teresa (Kitty) Downing (née Feely)Lower Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon

Bedford, England and formerly of Lower Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Born on 7th August 1932 and passed away on December 31st 2021, peacefully, in her 90th year. Predeceased by her husband Bernard, parents William and Margaret Mary, sisters and brothers Patricia, Mildred, Austin, Margaret (Gretta), William (Billy) & Vincent. Kathleen will be very sadly missed and remembered by her children and grandchildren all residing in England and her many friends and neighbours. Burial of Kathleen’s ashes will take place in Assilynn Old Cemetery on Saturday, August 6th, at 3pm.

John Joe McGuire, Essex, England, Kilcogy, Cavan



John Joe McGuire, Benfleet, Essex, England and late Callanagh, Kilcogy, Co. Cavan. July 21 2022 peacefully in Essex. Predeceased by his Mam and Dad Jane and Pat and his brother Tony. Sadly missed by his children Jane, Conor and Jamzie and dearly missed by Caroline, his extended family and friends in New York, Essex and Cavan. Removal from Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village, on Saturday morning at 11.15am arriving Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Dorothy McKinney (née Hardiman), Raheny, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



McKINNEY(née Hardiman), Dorothy (late of Raheny & formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon) - August 2nd, 2022 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family at AnovoCare Nursing Home, Cloghran. Beloved wife of the late John Joseph (J.J.) Sadly missed by her loving daughters Yvonne, Olwen and Erica, sons-in-law Brendan and John, grandchildren Peter, Cathal, Shane, Conor and Cliodhna, great-grandchildren Danielle and Dava, brothers Desmond and Cyril, sister Madeleine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Friday (Aug. 5th) from 4 to 5pm. Removal on Saturday (Aug. 6th) to St. Colmcille's Church, Swords arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium. You can view the funeral Mass live on the church webcam through the following link. Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice.

Prionnsias (Francis) Redican Drumroosk North, Foxfield, Fenagh, Leitrim

Cricklewood, London and formerly Drumroosk North, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Predeceased by his parents Mary Alice and Andrew, brother Seamus and sister Annette. Prionnsias will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family - wife Maryanna, daughters Siobhán, Fiona, Gráinne, Ciara, sons Diarmuid & Andrais, sons-in-law Sean Faughnan, Dinny O'Connor & James O'Sullivan, daughter-in-law Fiona (nee Fitzgerald), sister Maureen, brothers Andrew and Sean, grandchildren Rory O'S, Aaron, Daniel, Shaunagh, Kieran, Ronan, Cormac, James O'C, Niamh, Rory O'C, Cáit, Darragh, Conor, Tom, James R and great grand-daughter Amy Rose O'Sullivan, sisters-in-law May and Irene, brother-in-law Jimmy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Saturday, August 6th, from 4- 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Mary's Church, Foxfield, Fenagh, at 11.30am followed by burial in Fenagh New Cemetery.

Evelyn Josephine Finnegan (née Young), Crumlin Village, Dublin / Killeshandra, Cavan



Finnegan (née Young) Evelyn Josephine, 2nd August 2022 (Crumlin Village and formerly of Drumgoon, Killeshandra, Co Cavan) peacefully, in the care of the kind staff of ward 4, St James' Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Eugene, daughter Jean Bergin, sister Mai Brètin and son-in-law Seamus Carolan; Evelyn will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her loving family, children Pauline, Leslie, Colin, Celine, Geraldine, Mark and Lyn, sister Dorothy George, Connecticut, USA, sisters-in-law Patricia Singleton and Patsi Finnegan, brothers-in-law Pierre Brètin and Frank Fitzpatrick, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Kathy, sons-in-law Bill, Tom and Leonard, her adored 29 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, extended family, and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday (6th August) at 10am in St Agnes' Church, Crumlin Village, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium for 11:30am To view Evelyn’s Funeral Mass on Saturday at 10am, please see link: https://www.crumlinparish.ie/watch-live/ To view Evelyn’s Cremation Service on Saturday at 11:30am, please see link: https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/

May they all Rest in Peace