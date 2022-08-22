Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, August 22, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Tom Waters, Drumbern, Milford, Donegal, F92 A5N4 / Leitrim



Waters, Tom, Drumbern, Milford, Co. Donegal, F92 A5N4, formerly Fingreagh, Co. Leitrim, retired Garda, August 20, 2022, peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his son Enda. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, family Mary, Aisling, Ciara and Brendan, sons-in-law Fergus, Tom and Kevin, daughter-in-law Helen, his 15 grandchildren, brother Hubie, sisters Mary, Patsy and Eileen, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Peter’s Church Milford on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford Family time from 10pm until 10am and on the morning of the funeral.Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Rose Marie Carty (née O'Gara), St Patrick's Street, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Rose Marie Carty (nee O'Gara), St Patrick's Street, Boyle on the 20th of August peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her father Patrick and mother Nora. Rose Marie will be fondly missed by her loving husband Jimmie, her sisters in law Angela and Eve, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, 22nd of August, with burial afterwards in Assylynn Cemetery. Please adhere to regulations regarding COVID 19. Reposing will be walk through only, wear face masks and refrain from handshaking please. The funeral Mass can be viewed via webcam on www.boyleparish.ie

Desmond McCann, Drummoy, Belturbet, Cavan



Desmond (Dessie) McCann, Drummoy, Belturbet, Co. Cavan, Sunday, 21st August 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Suddenly, after a short illness, at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Sarah, son Padraig, brothers Sean, Frank and Tony. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Mary, daughters Paula, Yvonne and Aideen, son Graham, brothers Seamus and Fintan, sister Marie, son-in-laws David and Michael, grandchildren Oran, Mikie, Ella, Finn and Daithi, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later. McCann Water Well Drilling will be closed until Monday 29th August.

P.J. Trappe, Kilnacarrow, Ballinalee, Longford / Arva, Cavan



P.J. Trappe, peacefully on Friday 19th August 2022 at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Maura and James, sister Mary (Charters) and brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving sister and best friend Helen (Reynolds), brother in law Liam, nieces Edel, Anne, Nora and Elaine, nephew John, aunt in law Eileen, relatives, friends and all his kind neighbours. Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Church Ballinalee on Monday 22nd August at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St James Cemetery, Clonbroney.

Maureen O'Brien (née Sheerin), Mayorstone Park, Limerick City, Limerick / Boyle, Roscommon



Originally from Boyle, Co. Roscommon & Late of the Revenue Commissioners Maureen passed peacefully, surrounded by her family, at Ennis Road Care Facility. Beloved wife of the late Andy, dearest mother of Nora, Maurice, Eugene, Eunan, Paul & the late Andrew & John. Sadly, missed by her loving children, her nine grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Patsy, Frankie & Noreen, brother Jodie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by her brother Sean. Funeral arriving at St. Lelia's Church, Kileely Road for Requiem Mass on Monday, 22nd August, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery. House private please.

May they all rest in peace.