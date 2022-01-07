Search

07 Jan 2022

50 Mile Challenge off to a flyer as clubs near end of campaign

The Win a House in Sligo campaign has been a huge success for the Shannon Gaels club in Croghan/Cortober

The 50 Miles in January Challenge in aid of Leitrim GAA may be off to a flying start but for a few clubs, the next few days are the final finishing straight for their much needed fundraising campaigns.

Naturally, most of the attention right now is going to the Leitrim GAA fundraising campaign with Leitrim people all over the world from Australia to Arizona, from Edinburgh to Liverpool and all points in between in Leitrim joining up for the campaign which proved such a hit in 2021.

At the time of going to press, over €21,000 has already being raised by the 50 Miles in January challenge, well on target to reach the target of €50,000 but the clubs of the county are also bringing their vital fundraising drives to a conclusion in the coming days.

Aughawillan, St Patrick's Dromahair & Shannon Gaels GAA clubs in Roscommon have all undertaken fundraising campaigns of various sizes and over the next few days, they come to a finish after months of hard, hard work.

Dromahair joined up with the Dromahair Arts & Recreation Centre for their Win a Luxury Holiday fundraiser, with two €16,000 vouchers for Trailfinders with €4,000 spending money on offer. The competition closed on Tuesday with two local winners - Nicola McGoldrick from Dromahair and Tracey McPartlin from Drumkeerin.

The fundaiser was held for ​​​​Dromahair Arts & Recreation Centre Association (DARC) has developed community and sports facilities in The Park in Dromahair over the past 10 years. DARC work’s closely with several local teams, groups and schools to ensure the Park develops for the whole community. These include St. Patrick's GAA Club, Naomh Padraig LGFA, Dromahair FC, G4MO Droim Dhá Thiar as well as Drumlease, Killenummery, Ardvarney and Leckaun National Schools.

Shannon Gaels GAA Club in Roscommon have been running a very successful Win a House in Sligo competition in conjunction with Curry GAA Club over the past few months and it comes to a finish this Sunday, January 9.

You still have a chance to win a luxury three-bedroom house worth €300,000 just minutes from Strandhill Beach by logging into www.winahouseinsligo.ie to get your ticket. Keep an eye out on our social media accounts during the week where we will be letting you know where you can watch the draw live.

Aughawillan's traditional Christmas Draw will be held on Saturday, January 8, in The Viking Lounge. The lucky winners are in for a great start to the New Year with a first prize of €5,000 and lots more great prizes. Tickets cost €20 each or three for €50 and are available from club members and online.

But some clubs are just getting started - Aughavas GAA club launched a fundraising draw for their astro turf facility with the draw to take place on Sunday May 1, and €10,000 to be won.

Support these great causes if you can over the next few days!

