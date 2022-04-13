Leitrim name team to face Mayo in EirGrid Connacht U20 Championship Semi-Final

Players from ten different clubs have been named to start for Leitrim U20s as they take on Mayo tonight (Wednesday April 13) in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada in the semi-final of the Connacht U20 Championship.

Manager Brendan Guckian has named his team for the game (6.30 pm throw-in) against a Mayo side who have already defeated Galway in the opening round of the competition with Roscommon travelling to Markievicz Park for their clash with Sligo.

The team features the McWeeney brothers from Kiltubrid, Danny & Barry, in the full-forward line while Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins duo Michael McKiernan and Senan Harte who featured prominently in their club's Senior championship success in 2021 line up at centre-back and centre-forward respectively.

St Mary's Kiltoghert have the largest representation on the squad with Gavin Reynolds, Cian Singleton and Mark Lenehan earning starting spots with Jack Casey, Brian King & Ashley Mayiza on the bench.

There are also players from Allen Gaels, Glencar Manorhamilton, Ballinaglera, Mohill, Melvin Gaels, Cloone and Fenagh St Caillins included in the starting team while there are also representatives from Leitrim Gaels and St Patrick's Dromahair among the subs.

One interesting name among the subs is Ryan Smith from Ballinrobe who has been handed the number 16 jersey for tonight's clash with Mayo.

The team in full is as follows:

1. Conor Flood (Allen Gaels)

2. Cian Singleton (St Mary's Kiltoghert)

3. Kieran Clancy (Melvin Gaels)

4. Tom Hughes (Glencar Manorhamilton)

5. Brian Donohue (Cloone)

6. Michael McKiernan (Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins)

7. James McGreal (Ballinaglera)

8. Gavin Reynolds (St Mary's Kiltoghert)

9. Fergal McLoughlin (Fenagh St Caillins)

10. Eoin McLoughlin (Fenagh St Caillins)

11. Senan Harte (Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins)

12. Mark Lenehan (St Mary's Kiltoghert)

13. Danny McWeeney (Kiltubrid)

14. Barry McWeeney (Kiltubrid)

15. Conor Quinn (Mohill)

SUBS

16. Ryan Smith (Ballinrobe)

17. James Clinton (St Patrick's Dromahair)

18. Jack Casey (St Mary's Kiltoghert)

19. Oisin Curley (Leitrim Gaels)

20. Paul Moran (Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins)

21. Daniel McLoughlin (Fenagh St Caillins)

22. Ashley Mayiza (St Mary's Kiltoghert)

23. Brian King (St Mary's Kiltoghert)

24. JJ Lipsett (Melvin Gaels)