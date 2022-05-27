Search

27 May 2022

BREAKING: Five changes as Andy Moran names Leitrim team to face Antrim

Keith Beirne returns to starting line-up but Ryan O'Rourke, Donal Casey, Conor Dolan & Ciaran Cullen miss out on 26 strong match day squad

BREAKING: Five changes as Andy Moran names Leitrim team to face Antrim

Reporter:

John Connolly

27 May 2022 2:01 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Andy Moran has made five changes to the Leitrim team to face Antrim in the first round of the Tailteann Cup with top scorer Keith Beirne returning to the starting line-up for Saturday's clash in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

However, the news of the Mohill man's return is off-set by the news that Ryan O'Rourke, Conor Dolan, Donal Casey & Ciaran Cullen - who all started in the Connacht Semi-Final against Galway - are not inlcuded in the 26 strong man squad.

Leitrim needed a win says Minor manager Adrian Dockery

In all, there are five changes to the team that started against Galway with Shane Moran dropping to the subs bench with Beirne, James Rooney, Domhnaill Flynn, Cillian McGloin and Tom Prior all named in the starting 15. Darragh Rooney, who missed the Galway game due to injury, is included among the subs as is Mohill's Jordan Reynolds.

James Rooney & Domhnaill Flynn had been named to start against Galway but were replaced in late switches by Conor Reynolds and Ciaran Cullen with the Annaduff man retaining his place in the defence.

Leitrim will again be captained by Leitrim Gaels' David Bruen, named at centre-back, with St Mary's Mark Diffley moving to centre-back in the absence of the injured Casey. Nevin O'Donnell will be the squad's sub keeper in the absence of the injured Darren Maxwell.

Leitrim's Michelle Guckian named PwC GPA Women's Player of the Month for April

The full Leitrim match day squad is as follows:

  1. Brendan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)
  2. Paddy Maguire (Glencar Manorhamilton)
  3. Mark Diffley (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)
  4. Conor Reynolds (Annaduff)
  5. Shane Quinn (Mohill)
  6. David Bruen (Leitrim Gaels)
  7. James Rooney (Glencar Manorhamilton)
  8. Pearce Dolan (Aughawillan)
  9. Donal Wrynn (Fenagh St Caillins)
  10. Cillian McGloin (Melvin Gaels)
  11. Keith Beirne (Mohill)
  12. Mark Plunkett (Aughawillan)
  13. Domhnaill Flynn (Mohill)
  14. Tom Prior (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)
  15. Riordan O’Rourke (Fenagh St Caillins)
  16. Nevin O’Donnell (Shannon Gaels Cavan)
  17. Emlyn Mulligan (St Mary’s Sligo)
  18. Darragh Rooney (St Jude’s Dublin)
  19. Jack Heslin (Gortletteragh)
  20. Dean McGovern (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)
  21. Evan Sweeney (Glencar Manorhamilton)
  22. Jordan Reynolds (Mohill)
  23. Shane Moran (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)
  24. Conor Farrell (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)
  25. Fergal McTague (Aughawillan)
  26. Aaron Hoare  (Aughnasheelin)

Tickets on sale for Leitrim's Tailteann Cup clash with Antrim next Saturday

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media