02 Jun 2022

Fans reminded to get tickets online for Leitrim's clash with Sligo

Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final clash with also be broadcast online on GAAGO.ie with tickets on sale for televised coverage of the game

John Connolly

02 Jun 2022 6:30 PM

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim fans are reminded that tickets for next Sunday's highly anticipated Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final against Sligo in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada must be purchased online in advance of the game.

Tickets for the game between the Connacht rivals are on sale HERE on TicketMaster.com with tickets costing €20 for adults, €15 for students and OAPs and €5 for juveniles with a maximum seat order of ten tickets per transaction and a maximun order limit of four transactions per customer.

The game will also be broadcast live on GAAGO.ie HERE with tickets for the online coverage costing €10 per purchase. Coverage of the game starts at 2.55 Irish time on Sunday. The coverage will be available in both Ireland and overseas for the all the Leitrim fans who cannot make it to Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

