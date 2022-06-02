Fans reminded to get tickets online for Leitrim's clash with Sligo

Leitrim fans are reminded that tickets for next Sunday's highly anticipated Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final against Sligo in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada must be purchased online in advance of the game.
Tickets for the game between the Connacht rivals are on sale HERE on TicketMaster.com with tickets costing €20 for adults, €15 for students and OAPs and €5 for juveniles with a maximum seat order of ten tickets per transaction and a maximun order limit of four transactions per customer.
Tailteann Cup Quarter Final @LeitrimGAA v @sligogaa— Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) May 30, 2022
@AvantMoneyIrePáirc Seán Mac Diarmada
Sunday 5th June at 3pm
Buy Your Tickets Here https://t.co/d83sGWscOy pic.twitter.com/dC4s9eBEbk
The game will also be broadcast live on GAAGO.ie HERE with tickets for the online coverage costing €10 per purchase. Coverage of the game starts at 2.55 Irish time on Sunday. The coverage will be available in both Ireland and overseas for the all the Leitrim fans who cannot make it to Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.
Each day this weekend we will be showing exclusive coverage of a @TheTailteannCup Quarter-Final both to viewers in Ireland and overseas.— GAAGO (@GAAGO) May 31, 2022
There have been some great competitive battles to date, so hopefully this continues as 8 teams become 4. https://t.co/LJQbVLrZ7R pic.twitter.com/9Rmi1pH7kl
