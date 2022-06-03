Search

03 Jun 2022

BREAKING: Ryan O'Rourke back in Leitrim squad for Sligo Tailteann Cup clash

Andy Moran announces team to face Yeatsmen on Sunday in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada

John Connolly

03 Jun 2022 2:01 PM

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Fenagh St Caillin’s Ryan O’Rourke makes a return to the Leitrim squad for next Sunday’s Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final against Sligo as Andy Moran names an unchanged starting 15 of sorts for the crucial clash in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

Leitrim have named the same starting 15 that was originally named for last Saturday’s victory over Antrim. That team saw Shane Moran, Jack Heslin and Evan Sweeney come into the starting line-up on the day and all three are named among the subs again.

Fans reminded to get tickets online for Leitrim's clash with Sligo

Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final clash with also be broadcast online on GAAGO.ie with tickets on sale for televised coverage of the game

The only change from the 26 strong match day squad sees the talismanic O’Rourke come in at the expense of Aughawillan’s Fergal McTague as the Fenagh man has battled back from a hamstring injury.

The squad news also means that Conor Dolan & Ciaran Cullen miss out while Donal Casey is a long term absentee after the injury he suffered against Galway in the Connacht Championship.

Battle for places keeping Leitrim on track says captain David Bruen

The full Leitrim match day squad is as follows:

  1. Brendan Flynn (Leitrim Gaels)
  2. Paddy Maguire (Glencar Manorhamilton)
  3. Mark Diffley (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)
  4. Conor Reynolds (Annaduff)
  5. Shane Quinn (Mohill)
  6. David Bruen (Leitrim Gaels)
  7. James Rooney (Glencar Manorhamilton)
  8. Pearce Dolan (Aughawillan)
  9. Donal Wrynn (Fenagh St Caillins)
  10. Cillian McGloin (Melvin Gaels)
  11. Keith Beirne (Mohill)
  12. Mark Plunkett (Aughawillan)
  13. Domhnaill Flynn (Mohill)
  14. Tom Prior (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)
  15. Riordan O’Rourke (Fenagh St Caillins)
  16. Nevin O’Donnell (Shannon Gaels Cavan)
  17. Emlyn Mulligan (St Mary’s Sligo)
  18. Darragh Rooney (St Jude’s Dublin)
  19. Jack Heslin (Gortletteragh)
  20. Dean McGovern (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)
  21. Evan Sweeney (Glencar Manorhamilton)
  22. Jordan Reynolds (Mohill)
  23. Shane Moran (Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins)
  24. Conor Farrell (St Mary’s Kiltoghert)
  25. Ryan O’Rourke (Fenagh St Caillins)
  26. Aaron Hoare (Aughnasheelin)

Tickets on sale for Leitrim's Connacht Minor B Final clash with Roscommon on Friday in Hyde Park

