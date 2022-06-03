BREAKING: Ryan O'Rourke back in Leitrim squad for Sligo Tailteann Cup clash

Fenagh St Caillin’s Ryan O’Rourke makes a return to the Leitrim squad for next Sunday’s Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final against Sligo as Andy Moran names an unchanged starting 15 of sorts for the crucial clash in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.
Leitrim have named the same starting 15 that was originally named for last Saturday’s victory over Antrim. That team saw Shane Moran, Jack Heslin and Evan Sweeney come into the starting line-up on the day and all three are named among the subs again.
The only change from the 26 strong match day squad sees the talismanic O’Rourke come in at the expense of Aughawillan’s Fergal McTague as the Fenagh man has battled back from a hamstring injury.
The squad news also means that Conor Dolan & Ciaran Cullen miss out while Donal Casey is a long term absentee after the injury he suffered against Galway in the Connacht Championship.
The full Leitrim match day squad is as follows:
