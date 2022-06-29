BREAKING: Andy Moran commits to Leitrim for 2023 and 2024 seasons

Manager Andy Moran has committed his future to Leitrim GAA for the next two seasons after Leitrim GAA County Board announced on Wednesday evening that the former Mayo Footballer of the Year had agreed to an extension of his term with the Green & Gold for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

After the departure of James Horan from the Mayo post on Monday evening, there was speculation that Moran might be tempted to take on task of succeeding the man who led Mayo to the 2020 and 2021 All-Ireland Finals but that has now been quashed as the County Board released a statement on Wednesday evening.

In the statement, Leitrim GAA County Board said "Leitrim GAA Management Committee at its meeting tonight decided that it would be recommending to its July County Committee meeting that Andy Moran’s current two-year term as Leitrim GAA Senior Football Team Manager would be extended to include the next two seasons that is 2023 and 2024.

"We are delighted to announce that Andy Moran has accepted the terms of this recommendation, subject to its acceptance at the County Committee meeting, and we look forward to the continued progress of the Leitrim Senior Footballers over the next two years."

Leitrim GAA Senior Football Team Management Announcement - https://t.co/TuZ5BlfeLh pic.twitter.com/9xrAfWUKoQ — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) June 29, 2022

It is not known if Moran's entire management team have also agreed to an extension as assistant manager and team coach Mike Solan is also among the list of favourites to succeed James Horan, the 2016 All-Ireland U21 winning manager very highly regarded in his native county.

However, the news that Moran has committed to Leitrim for the next two years will be greeted warmly by both players and fans who must surely have feared the the lure of the Mayo job and Moran's illustrious history in the Green & Red may have proven too strong had the Ballaghaderreen man being approached for the job.

Moran succeeded Terry Hyland last November and immediately brought renewed optimism to the county set-up after a heavy defeat at the hands of Mayo last year. Leitrim suffered defeat at the hands of eventual Division 4 champions Cavan in the first round but a famous victory over Tipperary in Semple Stadium in the next round breathed new life into the Green & Gold fanbase.

However, defeat against London in a match that was switched to the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence proved to be the key result in the League campaign. Victories over Waterford, Carlow and Wexford followed before Sligo won the final round of the League in a game rendered moot by results the previous day.

Leitrim then scored a hard fought 3-12 to 2-11 victory over London in Ruislip in the first round of the Connacht Championship before suffering a heavy 4-20 to 0-9 loss at the hands of eventual Connacht champions and All-Ireland semi-finalists Galway.

However, an impressive 2-14 to 1-12 victory over Antrim in the first ever Tailteann Cup game reinvigorated Leitrim before Sligo prevailed in a penalty shootout in the last eight tie in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada.

However, in the aftermath of the game, Moran spoke of having put the foundations in place and building for Leitrim's future and the Observer understands that Moran has already been in contact with his players, putting in place a strength & conditioning programme for the coming months.