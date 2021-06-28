Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

THURSDAY JULY 1
Westlink Coaches U15 Div 1: Division 1: Annaduff v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Glencar/Manor v Dromahair; St Joseph’s v Fenagh St Caillin’s; St Mary’s v Rinn Gaels (7.00)
FRIDAY JULY 2
Westlink Coaches U15 Div 2: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Leitrim Gaels in Ballinamore; St Mary’s v St Brigid’s
SATURDAY JULY 3
Nicky Rackard Cup: Leitrim v Mayo in Elvery’s Mac Hale Park, Castlebar 3.00
Celtic Hurling Challenge: Leitrim v Fermanagh in Leitrim Centre of Excellence 2.00
Masonite ACL: All games 7.00
Division 1: Annaduff v Leitrim Gaels; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Aughawillan; Melvin Gaels v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins v Mohill
Division 2: Drumreilly v Allen Gaels; Ballinaglera v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Gortletteragh v Carrigallen; Aughnasheelin v Fenagh St Caillin’s
Division 3: Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Bornacoola; Eslin v Aughavas; Cloone v Drumkeerin
SUNDAY JULY 4
Masonite ACL: All 1.00
Div 1 Res: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Drumkeerin; Melvin Gaels v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Mohill v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Carrigallen v Ballinamore SOH
Div 2 Res: Annaduff v Leitrim Gaels; Aughawillan v Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 3.00
Div 3 Res: Bornacoola v Dromahair; Ballinaglera v St Mary's 3.00; Mohill v Gortletteragh 2.30; Aughavas v Allen Gaels
LGFA SUMMER LEAGUE
Group 1: Glencar/Manorhamilton v St Francis; St Brigid’s v Sean O’Heslins
TUESDAY JULY 6
Connacht U20 FC: Leitrim v Roscommon in Dr Hyde Park
RESULTS
Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 Final: Leitrim 1-14 Louth 4-9
Masonite ACL
Division 1: Leitrim Gaels 1-8 Melvin Gaels 0-13; St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-6 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 2-13; Mohill 3-17 Glencar Manorhamilton 0-4; Aughawillan 1-18 Annaduff 3-13
Division 2: Carrigallen 2-14 Ballinaglera 3-8; Allen Gaels 1-5 Gortletteragh 2-15; Fenagh St Caillins 2-5 Drumreilly 2-10; Dromahair 4-8 Aughnasheelin 1-16
Division 3: Bornacoola 0-7 Aughavas 2-9; Kiltubrid 3-14 Eslin 5-14
Division 1 Res: Drumkeerin 3-15 Carrigallen 0-8; Glencar Manorhamilton 7-9 Melvin Gaels 1-13; St Mary's Kiltoghert w/o Fenagh-St Caillins sr
Division 2 Res: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 3-11 Allen Gaels 2-6; Kiltubrid 0-9 Annaduff 2-16; Glencar-Manorhamilton 3-9 Aughawillan 3-8
Division 3 Res: Dromahair 2-15 Aughavas 0-5; Gortletteragh w/o Ballinaglera scr; St Mary's Kiltoghert 7-7 Bornacoola 3-9; Allen Gaels 0-9 Mohill 3-13
LGFA SUMMER LEAGUE
Group 1: Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins 2-16 Glencar Manorhamilton 1-8; St Francis 3-9 St Josephs 1-8
Group 2: St. Mary's 0-6 Dromahair 6-16; Kiltubrid 2-13 Mohill 7-11
Group 3: Drumkeerin 9-15 Annaduff 0-6; Fenagh scr Keeldra Gaels w/o
Barna Waste U13 Championship
Division 1: St Joseph’s 2-6 Glencar Manorhamilton 5-19; Rinn Gaels 7-23 Melvin Gaels 0-4; Mohill 1-2 St Mary's Kiltoghert 9-13; Annaduff 2-9 Allen Gaels 2-10
Division 2: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Leitrim Gaels in Ballinamore; Fenagh St Caillins v St Brigids; Mohill 15-19 Drumkeerin 7-4; Rinn Gaels 3-3 Glencar Manorhamilton 4-12; St Patrick’s Dromahair 6-10 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 4-10
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Mac Diarmada Gaels 2-5 Allen Gaels 8-8
