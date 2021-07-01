Michelle out on her own as Leitrim star tops Lidl Ladies NFL scoring charts

No doubt she was deeply disappointed by the loss in last Sunday's Lidl Ladies NFL Division 4 Final but there was some consolation for Leitrim's Michelle Guckian who topped the scoring charts for the entire League in the 2021 campaign.

The Kiltubrid woman scored a remarkable 4-31 in just five games, averaging over 8.6 points a game, as she finished 14 points clear of her nearest rival in Division 4 with a total of 43 points, Louth's Lauren Boyle who scored 5-14 for a total of 29 points. Offaly's Grainne Egan rounded out the top three with a tally of 4-16 (28).

Congratulations to @LeitrimLGFA star Michelle Guckian who was this years Ladies National Football League Division 4 Top Scorer with @LouthLGFA Lauren Boyle in 2nd place https://t.co/O1Vt72Wjbc #LGFA #SeriousSupport pic.twitter.com/wkvA314Dzi — Bill Hill (@BillHillWicklow) June 28, 2021

In fact, Michelle's tally saw her top the charts across all four divisions with Dublin's Hannah Tyrell topping the Division 1 with 3-29, Kerry's Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh scoring 5-22 in Division 2 while 6-21 was enough to see Mo Nerney of Laois top in Division 3.

The statistics were compiled by the excellent BillHillWicklow.com which compiles statistics on club games from every county around the country and the full scoring chart for Division 3 is available HERE.

Bronagh O'Rourke was Leitrim's next highest ranked player in 11th player with 3-3 as she finished ahead of, in the following order, Ailbhe Clancy 1-7, Roisin McHugh 2-4 and Muireann Devaney 1-7. Laura O'Dowd, Leah Fox, Vivienne Egan, Elise Bruen, Ailish Cornyn, Aine Heslin and Shaylyn Ward all made the list.