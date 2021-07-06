Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Stephen Goldrick battles for the sliothar last Saturday in Elvery's Mac Hale Park Picture: Willie Donnellan
TUESDAY JULY 6
Connacht U20 FC: Roscommon v Leitrim in Hyde Park 7.00
THURSDAY JULY 8
Barna Waste U13 FC: All 7.00
Division 1: Allen Gaels v Rinn Gaels; Melvin Gales v Mohill; Glencar/Manor v Annaduff; St Mary’s v St Joseph’s
Division 2: Fenagh St Caillin’s v Dromahair; Drumkeerin v Mac Diarmada Gaels
FRIDAY JULY 9
Masonite ACL: All games 8.00
Division 1: Aughawillan v Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's; Mohill v Melvin Gaels; Leitrim Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Annaduff
Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v Gortletteragh; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Ballinaglera; Carrigallen v Drumreilly; Allen Gaels v Aughnasheelin
Division 3: Aughavas v Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher; Kiltubrid v Cloone; Drumkeerin v Bornacoola
Connacht LGFA U16 FC: Sligo V Leitrim 7.30
Barna Waste U13 Division 2: St Brigid’s v Rinn Gaels; St Mary’s v Glencar/Manor; Leitrim Gaels v Mohill (6.30)
SATURDAY JULY 10
Nicky Rackard Cup: Leitrim v Donegal in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 2.00
TG4 LGFA All-Ireland IFC: Leitrim v Fermanagh in Ballinamore 2.00
Masonite ACL: All games 7.00 unless stated
Division 1 Reserve: Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's v Fenagh St Caillin’s 6.00; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Mohill 6.00
Division 2 Reserve: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins v Annaduff 7.30; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Kiltubrid 2.30; Leitrim Gaels v Aughawillan
Division 3 Reserve: Allen Gaels v Bornacoola; Gortletteragh v Aughavas; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Ballinaglera; St Mary's Kiltoghert v Mohill 7.30
SUNDAY JULY 11
Connacht SFC Semi-Final: Mayo v Leitrim in Elvery’s Mac Hale Park 2.00
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 1: St Joseph’s v Fenagh St Caillin’s
LGFA League: All games 11.00
Group 1: St Brigid’s v St Francis; St Joseph’s v Glencar/Manorhamiton
Group 2: Mohill v Dromahair; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Kiltubrid
Group 3: Drumkeerin v Keeldra Gaels; Fenagh v Annaduff
MONDAY JULY 12
Connacht LGFA U14 Championship: Mayo v Leitrim 7.30
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC: All 7.00
Division 1: Glencar/Manor v Gortletteragh; Allen Gaels v Mac Diarmada Gaels
Division 2: St Joseph’s v Melvin Gaels in Aughavas; Leitrim Gaels v Mohill
Division 3: Drumkeerin v Annaduff
TUESDAY JULY 13
Newtowngore Engineering U17 Division 3: Dromahair v Mohill 7.00
WEDNESDAY JULY 14
Connacht U20 FC SEMI-FINAL: Roscommon or Leitrim v Sligo
THURSDAY JULY 15
Westlink Coaches U15 FC: All games 7.00
Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton in Ballinamore; St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Annaduff; Rinn Gaels v St Joseph’s
Division 2: Drumkeerin v St Brigid’s; Mohill v Allen Gaels; Mac Diarmada Gaels v Glencar Manorhamilton 8.15
RESULTS
Nicky Rackard Cup: Leitrim 0-10 Mayo 0-29
Celtic Hurling U17 Challenge: Leitrim 1-18 Fermanagh 0-7
Connacht LGFA U16 FC: Leitrim 0-6 Mayo 11-19
Masonite ACL
Division 1: Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 1-12 Mohill 0-11; Melvin Gaels 0-9 St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-8; Glencar-Manorhamilton 1-7 Aughawillan 1-12
Division 2: Ballinaglera 1-9 Dromahair 0-12; Gortletteragh 1-12 Carrigallen 1-12; Drumreilly 3-9 Allen Gaels 0-12
Division 3: Cloone scr Drumkeerin w/o; Eslin 0-3 Aughavas 3-9; Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 1-8 Bornacoola 1-12
Division 1 Reserve: Fenagh St Caillins scr Drumkeerin w/o; Melvin Gaels 1-8 St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-10; Mohill w/o Glencar-Manorhamilton scr; Carrigallen 0-8 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 4-20
Division 2 Reserve: Annaduff w/o Leitrim Gaels scr; Aughawillan 1-13 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 1-5
Division 3 Reserve: Bornacoola 1-6 Dromahair 5-15; Aughavas 5-21 Allen Gaels 0-9; Mohill 0-12 Gortletteragh 3-9; Ballinaglera 1-14 St Mary's Kiltoghert 0-5
LGFA Summer League Group 1: Glencar/Manorhamilton 0-9 St Francis 2-3; St Brigid’s 0-2 Sean O’Heslins 4-20
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC
Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-14 Gortletteragh 2-7; Allen Gaels 2-12 St Mary’s 4-15; St Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-13 Glencar Manorhamilton 1-14; Gortletteragh 6-14 Allen Gaels 3-9
Division 2: Mohill 3-21 Melvin Gaels 3-8; Leitrim Gaels 1-7 St Brigid’s 0-13; Melvin Gaels 3-12 Leitrim Gaels 5-12; St Brigid’s 0-10 St Joseph’s 1-10
Division 3: Mohill 2-5 Annaduff 9-6; Dromahair 1-12 Fenagh St Caillin’s 6-17; Drumkeerin 9-13 Dromahair 1-9; Fenagh St Caillin’s 3-13 Mohill 1-10
Barna Waste U13 FC
Division 2: Fenagh St Caillin’s 4-10 St Brigid’s 7-17
2020 Division 2B Plate Final: Rinn Gaels 6-14 Leitrim Gaels 0-7
Westlink Coaches U15
Division 1: Annaduff 2-5 Mac Diarmada Gaels 12-18; Glencar/Manor 8-8 Dromahair 3-5; St Joseph’s v Fenagh St Caillin’s; St Mary’s 6-16 Rinn Gaels 3-9
Division 2: Mac Diarmada Gaels 2-4 Leitrim Gaels 4-16; St Mary’s 2-14 St Brigid’s 4-6; Glencar Manorhamilton 2-16 Drumkeerin 3-12; Melvin Gaels 1-8 Mohill 5-8
