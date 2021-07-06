BREAKING: Seniors Prior & Casey headlines Leitrim U20 team for Connacht clash with Roscommon

BREAKING: Seniors Prior & Casey headlines Leitrim U20 team for Connacht clash with Roscommon

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Leitrim Senior players Tom Prior and Donal Casey will lead the line for the County U20 footballers as they take on Roscommon in tonight's Connacht U20 Football Championship clash in Dr Hyde Park (7pm throw-in).

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins Tom Prior has impressed for Terry Hyland's senior side in the recent Allianz NFL Division 4 campaign while Leitrim Gaels' Donal Casey was thrust in the deep end last November when handed his first championship start against Mayo at full-back in the Connacht Championship.

The team is dominated by St Mary's Kiltoghert with seven players from the club named in the first 15 with two each from Allen Gaels and Leitrim Gaels and one each from Cloone, Fenagh St Caillin's, Kiltubrid and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins

The Leitrim team lines out as follows:

  1. Sean Reynolds – St Mary’s Kiltoghert
  2. Niall Keegan – Cloone
  3. Eoin McLoughlin – St Caillins Fenagh
  4. Patrick McKenna – St Mary’s Kiltoghert
  5. Jack Flynn – Leitrim Gaels
  6. Donal Casey – Leitrim Gaels
  7. Radek Oberwan – Allen Gaels
  8. Paul Keaney – St Mary’s Kiltoghert
  9. Gavin Reynolds – St Mary’s Kiltoghert
  10. Colin Moran – Allen Gaels
  11. Adam Reynolds – St Mary’s Kiltoghert
  12. David O’Connell – St Mary’s Kiltoghert
  13. Barry McWeeney – Kiltubrid
  14. Tom Prior – Ballinamore Sean O’Heslin’s
  15. Oisin Bohan – St Mary’s Kiltoghert

The Roscommon team is as follows:

Conor Carroll – Oranmore/Maree
Tomas Crean – Creggs
Colin Walsh – Oran
Dylan Gaughan – Tulsk
Patrick Gavin – Clann na nGael
Jack Lohan – St Dominics
Robbie Dolan – St Brigids
Keith Doyle – St Dominics
Enda Crawley – Eire Óg
Ronan Garvin – Ballinameen
James Fitzpatrick – Oran
Daire Cregg – Boyle
Adam McDermott – Castlerea St Kevins
Ben O’Carroll – St Brigids
Darragh Heneghan – Michael Glaveys

