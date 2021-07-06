BREAKING: Seniors Prior & Casey headlines Leitrim U20 team for Connacht clash with Roscommon

Leitrim Senior players Tom Prior and Donal Casey will lead the line for the County U20 footballers as they take on Roscommon in tonight's Connacht U20 Football Championship clash in Dr Hyde Park (7pm throw-in).
Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins Tom Prior has impressed for Terry Hyland's senior side in the recent Allianz NFL Division 4 campaign while Leitrim Gaels' Donal Casey was thrust in the deep end last November when handed his first championship start against Mayo at full-back in the Connacht Championship.
The team is dominated by St Mary's Kiltoghert with seven players from the club named in the first 15 with two each from Allen Gaels and Leitrim Gaels and one each from Cloone, Fenagh St Caillin's, Kiltubrid and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins
The Leitrim team lines out as follows:
Leitrim manager Brendan Guckian wants U20s to be true to themselves for Roscommon test
John Connolly chats to Brendan Guckian and finds Leitrim's U20 manager in buoyant form ahead of next Tuesday's meeting with Roscommon
The Roscommon team is as follows:
Conor Carroll – Oranmore/Maree
Tomas Crean – Creggs
Colin Walsh – Oran
Dylan Gaughan – Tulsk
Patrick Gavin – Clann na nGael
Jack Lohan – St Dominics
Robbie Dolan – St Brigids
Keith Doyle – St Dominics
Enda Crawley – Eire Óg
Ronan Garvin – Ballinameen
James Fitzpatrick – Oran
Daire Cregg – Boyle
Adam McDermott – Castlerea St Kevins
Ben O’Carroll – St Brigids
Darragh Heneghan – Michael Glaveys
