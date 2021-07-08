Covid scare hits Sligo U20 squad ahead of Connacht semi-final clash with Roscommon

Roscommon have already accounted for Leitrim in the Eirgrid Connacht U20 Championship but they could be facing a weakened Sligo in the semi-final next Wednesday July 14, after the Yeatsmen confirmed their squad have been hit by a Covid outbreak.

Roscommon beat Leitrim 4-16 to 0-10 in Dr Hyde Park last Tuesday and are set to face Sligo at the same venue next Wednesday but the Sligo GAA County Board have confirmed that there is a Covid outbreak in their U20 squad.

Quoted in the Irish Independent, Sligo County Board chairman Sean Carroll said “Our intention is we will fulfil the fixture” but declined to say how many players were affected by the outbreak, adding "We have followed and we are following all Covid protocols to the letter of the law,” the chairman said, “and we’re in constant consultation with the HSE.

“We’re not going to make any further comment at this time, and we would just ask that the privacy of individuals concerned is respected.”

Sligo GAA have probably been one of the hardest hit counties when it comes to Covid as their Senior football team were unable to face Galway in last year's Connacht Senior Championship, the Yeatsmen forefeiting the game following a Covid outbreak in the lead-up to November's semi-final.