Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

FRIDAY JULY 16
Connacht LGFA U16 FC: Leitrim v Galway 7.30
SATURDAY JULY 17
Nicky Rackard Cup playoff: Leitrim v Armagh in Kingspan Breffni Park 1.30. Ref: C Flynn
Masonite ACL: All 7.00
Division 1: Glencar/Manorhamilton v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's v Leitrim Gaels; Melvin Gaels v Aughawillan
Division 2: Ballinaglera v Allen Gaels; Drumreilly v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Aughnasheelin v Carrigallen
Division 3: Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Kiltubrid; Drumkeerin v Eslin
SUNDAY JULY 18
TG4 LGFA All-Ireland IFC: Leitrim v Clare in Ballinasloe 2.00
Masonite ACL: All 1.00 unless stated
Division 1 Res: Melvin Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Mohill v Drumkeerin; Carrigallen v St Mary's Kiltoghert
Division 2 Res: Annaduff v Glencar/Manorhamilton 3.00; Allen Gaels v Kiltubrid; Leitrim Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins 3.00
Division 3 Res: Ballinaglera v Allen Gaels 2.30; Bornacoola v Gortletteragh; Mohill v St Patrick’s Dromahair 2.30; Aughavas v St Mary's Kiltoghert 3.00
MONDAY JULY 19
Connacht LGFA U14 FC: Leitrim v Sligo 7.30
Barna Waste U13 FC: All 7.00
Division 1: Annaduff v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; St Joseph’s v Melvin Gaels; Rinn Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Gortletteragh
Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Brigid’s; Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s 8.15; Rinn Gaels v Leitrim Gaels in Gortletteragh 8.15
Tain Og League: All 7.30
U13: Cluainin v St Molaise Gaels; Carrick v Athleague/Trien
U15: Easkey v Cluainin
BREAKING: Terry Hyland steps down as Leitrim Senior team manager as County Board pay fulsome tribute to former manager
TUESDAY JULY 20
Westlink Coaches U15 Div 1: St Joseph’s v Fenagh St Caillin’s 7.00
Barna Waste U13 Div 2: Glencar/Manorhamilton v Drumkeerin; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mac Diarmada Gaels (7.00)
WEDNESDAY JULY 21
Connacht LGFA Minor FC: Leitrim V Sligo 7.30
THURSDAY JULY 22
Westlink Coaches U15 FC: All 7.00
Division 1: St Joseph’s v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Annaduff; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Rinn Gaels
Division 2: Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels
Barna Waste U13 Division 1: Mohill v Allen Gaels 7.00
FRIDAY JULY 23
Connacht LGFA U16 FC: Roscommon v Leitrim 7.30
Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Mohill v Mac Diarmada Gaels; St Brigid’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton (7.00)
SATURDAY JULY 24
2020 Vistamed Junior A Championship Final: Aughavas v Cloone in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00
Celtic Challenge Michael Feery consolation final: Leitrim v Meath Royals
SUNDAY JULY 25
2020 Smith Monumentals Intermediate FC Final: Annaduff v Gortletteragh in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 1.00
Masonite Division 2 Res: Kiltubrid v Leitrim Gaels; Aughawillan v Allen Gaels (1.00)
LGFA Summer League
Group 2 & 3 Semi-Finals: Drumkeerin v Mohill; Dromahair v Keeldra Gaels
RESULTS
Connacht SFC Semi-Final: Mayo 5-20 Leitrim 0-11
Nicky Rackard Cup: Leitrim 4-9 Mayo 1-27
TG4 LGFA IFC: Leitrim 1-12 Fermanagh 1-11
Connacht LGFA Minor FC: Mayo 4-11 Leitrim 2-14
Connacht LGFA U16 FC: Leitrim 0-6 Mayo 11-19
Celtic Challenge U17: Armagh 0-14 Leitrim 0-7
Masonite ACL
Division 1: Aughawillan 2-11 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 1-18; St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-15 Annaduff 0-8; Mohill 3-11 Melvin Gaels 1-7; Leitrim Gaels 1-18 Glencar-Manorhamilton 0-12
Division 2: Carrigallen 1-13 Drumreilly 0-10; Fenagh St Caillins 2-6 Ballinaglera 2-10; Allen Gaels 0-6 Aughnasheelin 1-15; Dromahair-St Patrick's 1-8 Gortletteragh 0-11
Division 3: Aughavas 1-15 Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 1-10; Drumkeerin 2-18 Bornacoola 3-9; Kiltubrid 1-13 Cloone 0-7
Reserve Division 1: Glencar/ Manorhamilton w/o Carrigallen scr; St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-11 Mohill 1-17; Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's w/o Fenagh St Caillins scr; Drumkeerin 2-16 Melvin Gaels 1-8
Reserve Division 2: Glencar-Manorhamilton w/o Kiltubrid scr; Leitrim Gaels 0-7 Aughawillan 4-17; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 3-6 Annaduff 2-12
Reserve Division 3: Allen Gaels 4-19 Bornacoola 1-9; Gortletteragh 2-19 Aughavas 0-12; Dromahair St Patrick's 1-13 Ballinaglera 2-9; St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-14 Mohill 4-16
LGFA SUMMER LEAGUE
Group 1: St Brigid’s 0-3 St Francis 8-8
Group 2: Mohill 1-4 Dromahair 2-13; St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-7 Kiltubrid 2-9
Group 3: Fenagh 4-6 Annaduff 3-13
Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC
Division 1: Glencar/Manor 1-16 Gortletteragh 1-6; Allen Gaels 1-12 Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-13
Division 2: St Joseph’s 5-17 Melvin Gaels 5-13; Leitrim Gaels 4-10 Mohill 2-15
Division 3: Drumkeerin 2-5 Annaduff 3-11; St Patrick’s Dromahair 3-15 Mohill 3-11
Barna Waste U13 FC
Division 1: Allen Gaels 2-5 Rinn Gaels 1-5; Melvin Gaels 1-7 Mohill 8-9; Glencar/Manor 2-7 Annaduff 0-8; St Mary’s 3-21 St Joseph’s 4-5
Division 2: St Brigid’s 7-12 Rinn Gaels 1-3; St Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-17 Glencar/Manor 3-8; Leitrim Gaels 3-30 Mohill 6-6; Fenagh St Caillin’s 1-12 Dromahair 6-10; Drumkeerin 6-6 Mac Diarmada Gaels 11-18
Westlink Coaches U15 FC
Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-12 Glencar Manorhamilton 3-9; St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-7 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 7-15; Fenagh St Caillin’s 4-12 Annaduff 1-8; Rinn Gaels 7-10 St Joseph’s 10-12
Division 2: Drumkeerin 2-18 St Brigid’s 4-12; Mohill 0-9 Allen Gaels 7-13; Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-12 Glencar Manorhamilton 3-9; Leitrim Gaels 3-12 St Mary’s KIltoghert 2-12
