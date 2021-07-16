Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

Leitrim GAA Fixtures & Results

FRIDAY JULY 16

Connacht LGFA U16 FC: Leitrim v Galway 7.30

SATURDAY JULY 17

Nicky Rackard Cup playoff: Leitrim v Armagh in Kingspan Breffni Park 1.30. Ref: C Flynn

Masonite ACL: All 7.00

Division 1: Glencar/Manorhamilton v St Mary's Kiltoghert; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's v Leitrim Gaels; Melvin Gaels v Aughawillan

Division 2: Ballinaglera v Allen Gaels; Drumreilly v St Patrick’s Dromahair; Aughnasheelin v Carrigallen

Division 3: Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher v Kiltubrid; Drumkeerin v Eslin

Champions Mohill to open 2021 campaign with Allen Gaels clash as 2021 Leitrim Club Championship draws made

SUNDAY JULY 18

TG4 LGFA All-Ireland IFC: Leitrim v Clare in Ballinasloe 2.00

Masonite ACL: All 1.00 unless stated

Division 1 Res: Melvin Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton; Mohill v Drumkeerin; Carrigallen v St Mary's Kiltoghert

Division 2 Res: Annaduff v Glencar/Manorhamilton 3.00; Allen Gaels v Kiltubrid; Leitrim Gaels v Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins 3.00

Division 3 Res: Ballinaglera v Allen Gaels 2.30; Bornacoola v Gortletteragh; Mohill v St Patrick’s Dromahair 2.30; Aughavas v St Mary's Kiltoghert 3.00

MONDAY JULY 19

Connacht LGFA U14 FC: Leitrim v Sligo 7.30

Barna Waste U13 FC: All 7.00

Division 1: Annaduff v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; St Joseph’s v Melvin Gaels; Rinn Gaels v Glencar/Manorhamilton in Gortletteragh

Division 2: St Patrick’s Dromahair v St Brigid’s; Mohill v Fenagh St Caillin’s 8.15; Rinn Gaels v Leitrim Gaels in Gortletteragh 8.15

Tain Og League: All 7.30

U13: Cluainin v St Molaise Gaels; Carrick v Athleague/Trien

U15: Easkey v Cluainin

BREAKING: Terry Hyland steps down as Leitrim Senior team manager as County Board pay fulsome tribute to former manager

"His contribution to the activities of Leitrim GAA went way beyond those expected from a Senior Team Manager, particularly during the course of the pandemic" - Leitrim GAA County Board

TUESDAY JULY 20

Westlink Coaches U15 Div 1: St Joseph’s v Fenagh St Caillin’s 7.00

Barna Waste U13 Div 2: Glencar/Manorhamilton v Drumkeerin; St Mary’s Kiltoghert v Mac Diarmada Gaels (7.00)

WEDNESDAY JULY 21 

Connacht LGFA Minor FC: Leitrim V Sligo 7.30

THURSDAY JULY 22

Westlink Coaches U15 FC: All 7.00

Division 1: St Joseph’s v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; St Patrick’s Dromahair v Mac Diarmada Gaels; Glencar/Manorhamilton v Annaduff; Fenagh St Caillin’s v Rinn Gaels

Division 2: Drumkeerin v Melvin Gaels

Barna Waste U13 Division 1: Mohill v Allen Gaels 7.00

FRIDAY JULY 23

Connacht LGFA U16 FC: Roscommon v Leitrim 7.30

Westlink Coaches U15 Division 2: Allen Gaels v St Mary’s Kiltoghert; Mohill v Mac Diarmada Gaels; St Brigid’s v Glencar/Manorhamilton (7.00)

SATURDAY JULY 24

2020 Vistamed Junior A Championship Final: Aughavas v Cloone in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 7.00

Celtic Challenge Michael Feery consolation final: Leitrim v Meath Royals

SUNDAY JULY 25

2020 Smith Monumentals Intermediate FC Final: Annaduff v Gortletteragh in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada 1.00

Masonite Division 2 Res: Kiltubrid v Leitrim Gaels; Aughawillan v Allen Gaels (1.00)

LGFA Summer League

Group 2 & 3 Semi-Finals: Drumkeerin v Mohill; Dromahair v Keeldra Gaels

Where does Leitrim football go from here?

In the wake of Sunday's record equalling 24 point loss to Mayo, John Connolly asks where does Leitrim football go from here?

RESULTS

Connacht SFC Semi-Final: Mayo 5-20 Leitrim 0-11

Nicky Rackard Cup: Leitrim 4-9 Mayo 1-27

TG4 LGFA IFC: Leitrim 1-12 Fermanagh 1-11

Connacht LGFA Minor FC: Mayo 4-11 Leitrim 2-14

Connacht LGFA U16 FC: Leitrim 0-6 Mayo 11-19

Celtic Challenge U17: Armagh 0-14 Leitrim 0-7

Masonite ACL

Division 1: Aughawillan 2-11 Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 1-18; St Mary's Kiltoghert 3-15 Annaduff 0-8; Mohill 3-11 Melvin Gaels 1-7; Leitrim Gaels 1-18 Glencar-Manorhamilton 0-12

Division 2: Carrigallen 1-13 Drumreilly 0-10; Fenagh St Caillins 2-6 Ballinaglera 2-10; Allen Gaels 0-6 Aughnasheelin 1-15; Dromahair-St Patrick's 1-8 Gortletteragh 0-11

Division 3: Aughavas 1-15 Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 1-10; Drumkeerin 2-18 Bornacoola 3-9; Kiltubrid 1-13 Cloone 0-7

Reserve Division 1: Glencar/ Manorhamilton w/o Carrigallen scr; St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-11 Mohill 1-17; Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's w/o Fenagh St Caillins scr; Drumkeerin 2-16 Melvin Gaels 1-8

Reserve Division 2: Glencar-Manorhamilton w/o Kiltubrid scr; Leitrim Gaels 0-7 Aughawillan 4-17; Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's 3-6 Annaduff 2-12

Reserve Division 3: Allen Gaels 4-19 Bornacoola 1-9; Gortletteragh 2-19 Aughavas 0-12; Dromahair St Patrick's 1-13 Ballinaglera 2-9; St Mary's Kiltoghert 1-14 Mohill 4-16

LGFA SUMMER LEAGUE

Group 1: St Brigid’s 0-3 St Francis 8-8

Group 2: Mohill 1-4 Dromahair 2-13; St Mary’s Kiltoghert 3-7 Kiltubrid 2-9

Group 3: Fenagh 4-6 Annaduff 3-13

Newtowngore Engineering U17 FC

Division 1: Glencar/Manor 1-16 Gortletteragh 1-6; Allen Gaels 1-12 Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-13

Division 2: St Joseph’s 5-17 Melvin Gaels 5-13; Leitrim Gaels 4-10 Mohill 2-15

Division 3: Drumkeerin 2-5 Annaduff 3-11; St Patrick’s Dromahair 3-15 Mohill 3-11

Barna Waste U13 FC

Division 1: Allen Gaels 2-5 Rinn Gaels 1-5; Melvin Gaels 1-7 Mohill 8-9; Glencar/Manor 2-7 Annaduff 0-8; St Mary’s 3-21 St Joseph’s 4-5

Division 2: St Brigid’s 7-12 Rinn Gaels 1-3; St Mary’s Kiltoghert 2-17 Glencar/Manor 3-8; Leitrim Gaels 3-30 Mohill 6-6; Fenagh St Caillin’s 1-12 Dromahair 6-10; Drumkeerin 6-6 Mac Diarmada Gaels 11-18

Westlink Coaches U15 FC

Division 1: Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-12 Glencar Manorhamilton 3-9; St Patrick’s Dromahair 1-7 St Mary’s Kiltoghert 7-15; Fenagh St Caillin’s 4-12 Annaduff 1-8; Rinn Gaels 7-10 St Joseph’s 10-12

Division 2: Drumkeerin 2-18 St Brigid’s 4-12; Mohill 0-9 Allen Gaels 7-13; Mac Diarmada Gaels 4-12 Glencar Manorhamilton 3-9; Leitrim Gaels 3-12 St Mary’s KIltoghert 2-12

