Familiar foes meet in Masonite Leitrim Division 1 Final next Saturday

They produced a classic last year in the first round of the championship, they'll meet again in round 2 this year so it is safe to say that Mohill and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins are more than familiar with each at this stage.

The two old rivals meet on Saturday at 7pm in Pairc Sheain Ui Eslin in Ballinamore in a widely anticipated Masonite Division 1 Final but we wonder, with the championship so close, will the teams be eager to send out a message or will there be mind games at play?

The clash with the 2020 Junior A Final is frankly crazy and one wonders could the game not have been played on Friday night but the game goes ahead and I don't think it is in the nature of either team to lie down.

Mohill ran up some huge scores in their games, scores that were enough to see off St Mary's for a semi-final spot but their one loss did come at the hands of Ballinamore so read into that what you will!

Ballinamore's 1-12 to 0-11 win may not mean as much as it usually does considering that county players are back in the mix which means that Keith Beirne, Oisin Madden and Shane Quinn all return for Mohill but Tom Prior and Shane Moran offset that to a huge degree.

Ballinamore tend to be good in tight games but you have to think that Mohill probably have an edge in experience and confidence here.

Last weekend's final round of games saw Ballinamore had Leitrim Gaels a heavy 4-10 to 0-3 hammering while Melvin Gaels and Aughawillan drew 1-13 apiece. County finalists St Mary's had a comfortable 3-8 to 0-6 win over a Glencar Manorhamilton team who did not win a game in the League.

The division 2 and 3 finals must wait as both Gortletteragh and Aughavas are in 2020 championship action next weekend, the finals put back by a week.