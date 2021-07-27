Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Relief for Paul as Gortletteragh's victory comes after a long wait

Relief for Paul as Gortletteragh's victory comes after a long wait

Francie Flynn rounds an Annaduff opponent last Sunday Picture: Declan Gaffney

Reporter:

John Connolly

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

In the grander scheme of things, waiting eight months for the Smith Monumentals Intermediate Final of 2020 isn’t the greatest hardship but Gortletteragh manager Paul Maguire did admit to feelings of relief last Sunday after his team’s victory over Annaduff.

With a game that was twice cancelled, you can understand Paul when he said “It is a relief to get it played and to win it. You try to prepare as best you can and we didn’t have the championship feel from early on but  there were good tough games in the League and it prepared us well. We trained well and prepared well, we had a couple of good challenge matches along the way as well and that stood to us as well.”

Gortletteragh wasted some great goal chances early on but a good talk at halftime proved the catalyst for victory: “Jack had an opportunity at the very start, I think Cathal had an opportunity after that and we had another one. Annaduff are very tough in defence so they were and they weren’t going to let in anything handy. 

Heslin hat-trick and Woods' power show sees Gortletteragh to the promised land

GORTLETTERAGH 4-12 ANNADUFF 1-10

“But we kept plugging away, we kept to our game plan, we didn’t vary away from it, the workrate stayed up. Two points in it at halftime, we got in at halftime, regrouped and had a chat, we knew we were better than what we were playing and lucky enough the lads came out in the second half, they gave it their all and a convincing victory at the end.”

Asked if Gortletteragh had a plan to target Annaduff through the middle, Paul said “We have big strong men around the middle, Niall Woods, John Reynolds, you have James Campbell at centre back coming through and then you have Francie Flynn. 

“It is a big pitch and when you get the ball wide or down the centre, lads running onto it, it is very tough to stop it especially when you have big powerful men like those boys.”

Man of the match Sweeney thrilled with Aughavas Junior A Final victory

Gortletteragh never relaxed despite a healthy lead as their respect for Annaduff’s battling reputation was very evident: “It is never over till the whistle blows and I think I only started enjoying it in the last two or three minutes. We knew we had a comfortable lead.

“But Annaduff were fighting to the very end, they never gave up - that was the thing about it, they kept plugging away. They kicked a few handy wides from frees so the scoreboard mightn’t reflect the game.”

Gortletteragh are back in action in a Division 2 final next Saturday followed by the Senior championship a week later - but Paul is relishing the challenge! “I think we have a League final next Saturday so we have to prepare for that first so it will be short celebrations so we’re looking forward to it.”

Delayed final wasn't the end of the world for Gortletteragh's Niall Woods

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie